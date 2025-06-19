Kyoto draws tourists in with Kyoto Summer Special Openings

Kyoto City warmly welcomes travellers and culture lovers coming in for the summer to explore some of its most treasured cultural landmarks through its Kyoto Summer Special Openings 2025.

This limited-time programme offers travellers exclusive access to sacred and historically significant sites usually closed to the public.

From 11th July to 30th September 2025, the programme marks its 50th anniversary by inviting visitors to enjoy spaces rarely accessible under the theme Waterscapes to Visit in Summer and Modern Architecture Masterpieces of Kyoto.

For the first time, special evening light-up events will also be introduced, allowing guests to experience the magic of Kyoto's heritage in the cooler, serene hours after sunset.

What to enjoy in the daytime

Shosei-en Garden: Enshin-do Hall

Step inside this 17th-century hall for the first time in history. Once the residence of the head of Higashi Hongan-ji Temple, Enshin-do offers exquisite views of a traditional garden and features silver swallow-shaped nail covers, each uniquely crafted.

Admission: Adults ¥500 (plus Garden Maintenance Fee) / Dates: 11 July to 30 September

Higashi Hongan-ji Temple: Goei-do-mon Gate

Climb Japan's tallest wooden temple gate for a sweeping view of Kyoto and its eastern mountains. The upper level, home to sacred Buddhist statues, is usually off-limits.

Admission: ¥800 / Dates: 11 July to 30 September

Pontocho Kaburenjo Theatre

Explore this 1927 theatre in Kyoto's historical geisha district. Visitors can see the stage, rehearsal rooms and backstage areas on a guided tour.

Admission: ¥800 / Closed: 3 and 11–15 September

Shozan Hogyokutei Villa

Nestled in a moss-covered garden in northern Kyoto, this post-war merchant residence features rare nandina columns and art from renowned Japanese painters.

Admission: ¥800 / Closed from 12.00 midday on 6 September

Ninna-ji Temple: Kannon-do Hall

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Kannon-do Hall is adorned with brilliantly preserved 17th-century murals and houses 33 Buddhist figures. Tours are guided by a temple priest.

Admission: ¥700 / Free for under 18s / Closed: 18 July, 18 August, 18 September

Kamigamo-jinja Shrine

Visit one of Kyoto's oldest shrines, with guided access to two sacred buildings normally closed to the public. Kamigamo Shrine is famous for its traditional thatched roofs and spiritual atmosphere.

Admission: ¥800 / Closed: 16–18 July

Shimogamo-jinja Shrine

Enter the sacred inner precinct of this World Heritage-listed shrine and explore the historic kitchen used for preparing offerings. A highlight is its ancient forest, preserved since the 3rd century BCE.

Admission: ¥800

Old Mitsui Family Shimogamo Villa

Wander through this well-preserved traditional residence built by the influential Mitsui merchant family. The second floor, with views of the garden and Kamo River, will be open to the public for a limited time.

Admission: ¥800 / Special Access: 29 August to 7 September

Spectacles to enjoy when night falls

Ninna-ji Temple Night Viewing

Experience the quiet beauty of Ninna-ji Temple illuminated at night. The five-storey pagoda and main hall are bathed in light, while the Kannon-do interior, rich with ancient murals, opens for evening access.

Dates: 11 to 21 July / Admission: ¥1,700 / Free for under 18s

Kamigamo-jinja Shrine “Visit to the Dragon God”

Take a twilight footbath in the sacred Nara-no-Ogawa stream as over a thousand wind chimes sing in the breeze. Enjoy traditional dances, flute music and cool refreshments in a mystical setting.

Dates: 14 to 23 July / Admission: ¥1,200 (Children aged 6–12: ¥600)

Old Mitsui Family Shimogamo Villa Evening Opening

Relax with a drink on a veranda overlooking the garden, as this historic residence is beautifully lit for a peaceful summer night visit.

Dates: 18–21 and 25–27 July / Admission: From ¥1,200 including drink (Free for children under 12)