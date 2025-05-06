La Résidence Phou Vao reveals the secrets of Luang Prabang with a bespoke new experience

La Résidence Phou Vao invites guests to experience the mystique of the Laotian capital with its new experience Unlocking the Secrets of Luang Prabang.

This uniquely curated offer runs for three days and offers up the secrets of the fabled UNESCO World Heritage city of Luang Prabang through the city’s foremost heritage hotel.

From culture, cuisine and French colonial architectural heritage to sacred Buddhist rites that still shape daily life, the former Royal Guest House reveals intriguing insights into the ancient capital’s past and present.

All are arranged by the hotel and can be tailor-made to your own preferences, as an all-inclusive three-night experience.

French charm, Laotian tradition

Revived in five-star style, La Résidence Phou Vao oozes elegance and serenity in a hilltop sanctuary of French colonial charm.

Guests embrace the spirit of the immersive package from the moment of arrival, with elegant sundown cocktails and a Chef’s Table dinner at signature restaurant Tam Nan, renowned for classic Laotian cuisine featuring a menu of slow-cooking and clay-pot artistry anchored in local customs.

Day Two begins at the crack of dawn, capturing breathtaking views of sunrise over the Mekong valley from a hill atop the resort’s tropical gardens, where guests of the palace once stayed.

A morning market tour is guided by a local chef, discovering exotic local produce and tasting traditional street food favourites.

Lunch is a Lao cooking experience, with ingredients freshly harvested from the resort’s own organic garden.

After a private sunset cruise on the mighty Mekong aboard La Residence’s own luxury river boat, the tour delves into a mystery tasting dinner celebrating the abundance of Laos through stories, and contemporary Luang Prabang cuisine at the stylish Little Lao Culture Bar which is at the centre of Laos’ up and coming contemporary food scene.

A stroll through the night market and nightcap at an artisan tea shop ends at a “secret bar” tucked down a small alley in the heart of the historic town for handcrafted cocktails.

Where the worldly and the ethereal meet

Day Three is likewise packed with enriching experiences, focused on Luang Prabang’s heritage and architecture.

Spiritual insight begins with a morning ‘Alms Giving Experience’, preparing sticky rice and joining an enlightening sunrise ceremony known as Tak Bat where hundreds of Buddhist monks receive alms offerings from the local community.

For deeper understanding, guests meet Madam Laa, who has dedicated over 40 years to her daily merit-making.

A ‘City & Architecture Tour’ with a local historian explores the unique charm of the remarkably well-preserved UNESCO World Heritage gem, celebrated for its fusion of traditional Lao urban architecture with the French colonial era of the 19th and 20th centuries.

A relaxing afternoon back at La Résidence is soothed by a signature bamboo massage at the hotel’s award-winning Mekong Spa. The oasis of serenity is renowned for ancient Laotian therapies once reserved for royalty, including Mai Xiaung massage applying warm oil of healing local botanicals to tired muscles with steamed bamboo.

The final evening of the unforgettable experience starts with sunset cocktails at Ok Pop Tok Living Craft Centre on the banks of the Mekong, learning about the fascinating world of Lao textiles, from silkworm to natural dyes, weaving techniques and the finished product.

The final dinner takes place at Governor’s Grill in the lush gardens of Sofitel Luang Prabang, where guests will savour an Epicurean Exploration dinner against a botanical backdrop, followed by late-night drinks and dessert back at La Résidence.

For those departing late or staying on for another day, an optional sunrise breakfast picnic and swim can be incorporated in the turquoise pools of the spectacular, three-tiered Kuang Si Waterfalls.

A “secret little late lunch” follows, hosted by a local personality at their home, thus offering a unique opportunity to enjoy an authentic home-cooked meal while engaging in meaningful conversation about local culture, traditions and personal stories.