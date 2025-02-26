“Love the Flavors” gastronomic tourism campaign heads north for the Panagbenga Festival

The “Love the Flavors, Love the Philippines” campaign to promote Philippine gastronomic tourism recently made its way to Baguio for the northern city’s famed Panagbenga Floral Festival.

The campaign, a joint initiative between the Philippine Department of Tourism (DOT) and popular casual dining chain Mang Inasal, enlivened the festival with a taste of great Filipino food.

Love the Flavors’ appearance at Panagbenga 2025 follows successful runs at Cebu’s Sinulog and Iloilo’s Dinagyang earlier this year.

Among the experiences offered were a slew of unlimited fun events to delight both locals and tourists in the city.

Mang Inasal, in partnership with the Department of Tourism, brought its “Love the Flavors, Love the Philippines” campaign to the heart of Baguio for the 2025 Panagbenga Festival. The month-long festival, famous for its vibrant parades and rich cultural display, provided the perfect backdrop for Mang Inasal to highlight its beloved offerings that bring people together over great food.

Food and fun for everyone

Mang Inasal president Mike V Castro declared that it is an honour for his company to partner with the DOT to share the flavours that have helped define Philippine culture.

Castro said: “This year, we’re inspired to continue sharing our food and unlimited fun experiences with our customers, just as the Panagbenga Festival fills the streets with energy and excitement. Like the blooms of Panagbenga, we are proud to grow alongside our loyal customers.”

Festivalgoers were treated to a special Panagbenga Festival Deal from 17th to 23rd February at Mang Inasal branches throughout Baguio.

Visitors were also able to sample the chain’s pork barbecue and other favourites at SM City Baguio and purchase dishes to take home at a pop-up kiosk at the city’s Burnham Park.

Likewise, the chain brought its own flower-bedecked float to Panagbenga’s famed Grand Float Parade, its design paying tribute to the storied Banaue Rice and the city’s Butterfly Sanctuary of Baguio, both symbols of Filipino ingenuity and vibrant tourism.

Towards the end of the celebrations, Mang Inasal will participate in the Fluvial Parade on Thursday, 27th February, offering dessert samples to festivalgoers at Burnham Park.