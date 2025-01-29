This important measure will allow passengers to stay connected with their loved ones during their journey, sending and receiving unlimited messages, including photos, on their smartphones or tablets via familiar apps.Lufthansa, along with SWISS and Austrian Airlines, will offer this service on their long-haul flights. This will ensure that passengers can communicate online free of charge while traveling to destinations such as the USA, Brazil, or Japan. The introduction of free messaging is seen as a significant step in continuously improving the overall travel experience for customers. Dieter Vranckx, Chief Commercial Officer of Lufthansa Group, shares his thoughts on this initiative: “The introduction of free messaging on long-haul flights is another important step in continuously improving our customers’ overall travel experience. We will continue to focus our efforts on services that are highly relevant to our customers.”Heiko Reitz, Chief Customer Officer at Lufthansa Airlines, highlights the success of free messaging on short and medium-haul flights: “What is already a great success on short and medium-haul flights will also be very popular with our guests on long-haul flights. Being reachable even during a long flight has long been a basic need and a decisive factor when choosing an airline. For example, free messages and in-flight internet offer a portfolio of very attractive digital services to our customers.” Since 2024, the service has been available on short—and medium-haul flights with Lufthansa and numerous Austrian Airlines aircraft and has received positive feedback from passengers.SWISS and Austrian Airlines, part of the Lufthansa Group, will offer free messaging on selected long-haul flights. This collaboration ensures that passengers across these airlines can enjoy staying connected during their travels.Starting this summer, passengers on Lufthansa’s long-haul flights can enjoy unlimited free messaging, regardless of their travel class. This new service will enable travellers to communicate freely with their loved ones, making their journey more enjoyable and connected. For more information or to book tickets, passengers can visit the Lufthansa website, use the Lufthansa App, visit Lufthansa retail stores, contact the Lufthansa call centre, or book through travel agents. With the introduction of free messaging on long-haul flights, Lufthansa is taking a significant step toward enhancing the travel experience for its passengers. This new service ensures that travellers can stay connected with their loved ones, making long-haul flights more enjoyable and stress-free. So, get ready to communicate freely and enjoy your journey with Lufthansa!