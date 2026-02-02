Luxury Cruises 2026: Five Ultra‑Exclusive Ships and Experiences to Experience

In 2026, luxury cruising steps into a new league as legendary hotel brands, rail icons and boutique yachts take to the water, reimagining ships as private residences and floating members‑only clubs. Across sea and islands, from the Mediterranean and Caribbean to the Seychelles, these five launches and itineraries are set to define the year’s most coveted voyages.

Orient Express Corinthian – Art Deco Fantasy Under Sail

The Orient Express brings 140 years of glamorous rail heritage to the sea with Corinthian, a 218‑metre sailing yacht set to become the world’s largest when she debuts in June 2026. Designed by Maxime d’Angeac, just 54 suites will feature rich wood, leather and marble in a contemporary homage to Art Deco, with experiences designed as a full sensory journey, from a Guerlain spa and speakeasy‑style bar to a cabaret inspired by the Roaring Twenties. Michelin‑starred chef Yannick Alléno curates the gastronomy, ensuring every voyage feels like travelling inside a moving work of art, whether you’re cruising the Mediterranean in summer or sailing towards a Caribbean winter season.​

Four Seasons I – The Hotel Icon’s First Superyacht

Four Seasons I marks the hotel group’s long‑awaited entry into yachting, with a 222‑guest ship launching in 2026 that aims to surpass even its flagship hotels for space, privacy and service. With 95 all‑suite, terrace‑equipped accommodations ranging from 46 to around 900 square metres, crafted by Tillberg Design and Prosper Assouline, the vessel is styled after Aristotle Onassis’ Christina O – but reimagined for modern travellers who expect residential‑level comfort and bespoke experiences. A standout is the floating marina, complete with ocean pool and water‑level bar, giving guests direct access to the sea as they call at intimate harbours across the Mediterranean, Caribbean and Bahamas in the yacht’s inaugural year.​

EXPLORA III – Contemporary Yacht‑Style Living at Sea

EXPLORA III, the third ship from Explora Journeys, continues the brand’s vision of relaxed, contemporary luxury when she joins the fleet in 2026. The 463 oceanfront suites all feature private verandas and a design language borrowed from private yachts, with clean lines, generous natural light and a constant connection to the sea. Outdoor areas have been further expanded to feel even more open and resort‑like, while the number of top‑tier accommodations increases to meet demand from guests who favour multi‑room residences, private whirlpools and dedicated butler service. Onboard, guests can expect a strong emphasis on signature dining, curated entertainment and slow‑travel itineraries built around longer stays and overnights in port.

Silver Ray – Sail to the Monaco Grand Prix in Silversea Style

Silver Ray, one of Silversea’s newest ships, hosts a standout 11‑day voyage from Rome to Barcelona in late May and early June 2026 that pairs ultra‑luxury cruising with privileged access to the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix. Guests can opt to watch qualifying and race day from grandstand seats right on the street circuit, or elevate the experience with private apartment terraces overlooking Monte Carlo’s most famous corners, complete with hospitality. The pinnacle is the SILVERSEA FORMULA concept: an invite‑only rooftop viewing party on Silver Ray, where Champagne, gourmet lunch and an open bar accompany one of the world’s most glamorous sporting events, framed by the yacht’s asymmetrical decks and wraparound glass walls.​

Lonestar – Freediving and Wellness in the Seychelles

For travellers who equate luxury with remoteness and raw nature, the Freediving Seychelles 2026 expedition aboard Lonestar offers a ten‑day journey unlike any classic cruise. Running 13–22 November 2026, this small‑group adventure focuses on breath‑hold diving in crystal‑clear waters, exploring untouched coral reefs and deserted islands where manta rays, turtles, reef sharks and clouds of tropical fish are daily companions.

The experience doesn’t stop underwater: sunrise meditations, yoga sessions, breathwork and long, unstructured hours on white‑sand beaches create a rhythm that blends adrenaline with deep restoration. Lonestar, an 85‑foot expedition catamaran designed for long‑range sailing, provides the base – with elegant cabins, expansive decks and stable navigation between remote atolls like Poivre, South Ile, D’Arros, St Joseph and African Banks – delivering a level of comfort that matches the wild beauty outside.