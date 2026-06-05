Magma Aviation to showcase cargo solutions in Shanghai

Magma Aviation is set to participate in Air Cargo Shanghai 2026, held from 24 to 26 June at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre. The event, part of transport logistic Shanghai, is a significant gathering for the air freight sector, offering Magma Aviation a platform to engage with customers and partners in Asia, a crucial region for air cargo operations.

Peter Kerins, CEO of Magma Aviation, emphasised the importance of the event, stating, "China continues to be a key market for Magma Aviation and an important part of global air cargo trade, so being present in Shanghai gives us a valuable opportunity to connect directly with customers and partners." The company plans to highlight its expertise in handling time-sensitive, oversized, and complex shipments, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in the industry.

Visitors can meet Magma Aviation at Booth W5.220 to discuss logistics needs and explore innovative air cargo solutions. With meeting slots expected to fill quickly, attendees are encouraged to book in advance.

In addition to its participation in the exhibition, Magma Aviation has been nominated as a finalist for the Air Cargo Industry Marketing & Promotional Campaign Award, recognising its impactful marketing efforts in the air cargo sector. This nomination underscores Magma's commitment to enhancing the industry's marketing landscape through innovative strategies

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