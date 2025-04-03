As theapproaches, there’s no better time to immerse yourself in the world of art, nature, and the refined elegance of. At the enchanting, located in the heart of, guests are invited to discover the timeless charm ofwhile exploring the heritage of one of Champagne’s most revered Maisons.Nestled next to the historicis a hidden treasure, built in the late 18th century and showcasing the largest private collection of French Art Nouveau in Europe. Each room is adorned with masterpieces by renowned artists, seamlessly blending art with the natural beauty that has inspired Perrier-Jouët for over two centuries. The property tells the story of Perrier-Jouët’s founders,and, whose shared passion for nature and art gave rise to an iconic Champagne house. Today, their legacy is honoured through, offering guests an unforgettable journey into craftsmanship, creativity, and the FrenchDive into the Maison’s essence through itsworkshops, which celebrate the harmony of Nature, Art, and Wines. Guided by expert ambassadors, each session is designed to uncover the secrets behind Perrier-Jouët’s iconic cuvées:Maison Belle Époque also offers athat unites art and cuisine. Indulge in a seasonal set menu by, inspired by legendary chef, with dishes that blend innovation and tradition. Paired with Perrier-Jouët’s exquisite champagnes, the experience is elevated by a guided tour of the Maison’s remarkable Art Nouveau collection.For those seeking a deeper connection to Perrier-Jouët’s heritage, Maison Belle Époque offers tailored experiences:Maison Belle Époque embodies the elegance and legacy of Perrier-Jouët, where heritage, art, and nature come together to create an unparalleled Champagne experience. Whether strolling through the largest private collection of Art Nouveau, enjoying a culinary masterpiece, or discovering the artistry behind the Maison’s iconic champagnes, every moment is designed to inspire and delight. Make this summer unforgettable—plan your visit to Maison Belle Époque today. For further information, visit

Contributors are not employed, compensated or governed by TDM, opinions and statements are from the contributor directly

Since you're here...

...there are many ways you can work with us to advertise your company and connect to your customers. Our team can help you design and create an advertising campaign

We can also organize a real life or digital event for you and find thought leader speakers as well as industry leaders, who could be your potential partners, to join the event. We also run some awards programmes which give you an opportunity to be recognized for your achievements during the year and you can join this as a participant or a sponsor.

Let us help you drive your business forward with a good partnership!