Maison Belle Époque: The Ultimate Summer Escape in the Heart of Champagne
- Art of Blending: Explore the craftsmanship behind the Non-Vintage collection through a hands-on workshop and guided tasting session.
- Art of Chardonnay: Discover the elegance of Chardonnay, the soul of Perrier-Jouët, with tastings of Blanc de Blancs and Belle Époque Brut.
- Art of Vintage: A rare opportunity to savour the Belle Époque collection and delve into the aging process of these exceptional vintages.
- Perrier-Jouët Enchantment: A perfect introduction to the Maison’s Art Nouveau collection, cellars, and a tutored tasting of a Belle Époque cuvée.
- Perrier-Jouët Revelation: The ultimate immersive journey, featuring a private tour, a glass ritual aperitif, and an exceptional lunch or dinner paired with Belle Époque champagnes.