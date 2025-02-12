Malaysia Airlines honoured twice at this year’s Cellars in the Sky Awards

Malaysia Airlines secured two prestigious accolades for its Business Class wines at the annual Cellars in the Sky Awards by Business Traveller.

The airline earned a Silver award in the Business Class Red and Bronze in the Business Class Fortified/Dessert Wine category, reaffirming its commitment to offering a world-class inflight experience.

Beyond its award-winning wines, Malaysia Airlines’ Business Class delivers a seamless and luxurious travel experience, featuring thoughtfully crafted signature dishes and Chef-On-Call Menus; complimentary seat selection; and priority services throughout check-in, boarding and baggage collection.

Enrich Platinum members, Business Suite, and Business class passengers can also enjoy access to the airline’s exclusive Golden Lounges at KL International Airport Terminal 1, along with the Private Terminal Transfer Service, featuring the recently introduced luxury fleet of Mercedes-Benz sedans, including the S 580 e Plug-in Hybrid and all-electric EQS 500 4MATIC.

Award-winning vintages

The Silver-winning Kilikanoon Prophecy 2020, an elegant full-bodied Shiraz from Australia’s renowned Clare Valley, was meticulously selected to enhance the airline’s premium dining experience.

Sourced from the Golden Hillside’s east and west ridges, this velvety red wine delivers bold notes of ripe red fruits, bramble, bay leaf, and clove, perfectly complementing Malaysia Airlines’ fine Business Class cuisine.

Adding to its accolades, Malaysia Airlines also secured Bronze in the Business Class Fortified/Dessert wine category for its offering of Kopke 10 Years Old Tawny, a distinguished port wine from the oldest Port Wine House, established in 1638.

Celebrated for its esteemed heritage and exceptional quality, this refined selection boasts complex aromas of spice, dried fruit, and hints of wood and honey, embodying the airline’s dedication to curating a sophisticated inflight experience.

These awards are a testament to the airline’s dedication to providing a refined, world-class journey.

Driven by its signature Malaysian Hospitality, Malaysia Airline’s wine selection has been hand-picked to elevate the inflight dining experience, ensuring passengers enjoy distinguished flavours that pair seamlessly with onboard cuisine.