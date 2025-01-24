Mang Inasal, Philippine Department of Tourism bring “Love the Flavors, Love the Philippines” campaign to Cebu

Mang Inasal and the Philippine Department of Tourism (DOT) kicked off the 2025 leg of their joint Love the Flavors, Love the Philippines campaign at this year’s Sinulog Festival in Cebu City.

The annual event is a vibrant celebration religious festival honouring the Child Jesus in the guise of the Santo Niño, the patron of the city

In support of gastronomic tourism, Mang Inasal treated both locals and tourists to a range of exciting freebies, promos, and fun activities throughout the festival.

Week-long delights

The celebrations began with a special one-week Sinulog Fiesta Feast at Mang Inasal’s Cebu City stores.

Customers were treated to a free small drink with every order of the Solo Fiesta Chicken Inasal paired with Extra Creamy Halo-Halo, making their festive experience even more enjoyable.

The festivities extended to Mactan International Airport as Mang Inasal kept the excitement going by serving free Extra Creamy Halo-Halo and Crema de Leche Halo-Halo to hundreds of visitors.

The event also featured special appearances by Mang Inasal endorser actor Coco Martin and his fellow cast members from the television series FPJ’s Batang Quiapo, making the celebration even more memorable.

In addition to the delicious offerings, Mang Inasal took time to honor Sinulog Festival Queen Sofi Maxim Grenmo from Lapu-Lapu City with the “Unli Ganda” award and supported the Banauan Cultural Group during the lively Street Parade, further enriching the cultural experience.

With the Sinulog Festival wrapped up, the “Love the Flavors, Love the Philippines” campaign is set to continue its journey, with the next stop being the Dinagyang Festival in Iloilo later this month.