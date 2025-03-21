As the world gets ready to commemorate Earth Hour 2025, Megaworld Hotels & Resorts (MHR) launches a special initiative titled Petals to Purpose.

Petals to Purpose highlights sustainability and cultural heritage through the sampaguita (Jasminium sambac), the national flower of the Philippines.

Guests from across MHR’s hotels may purchase a sampaguita seedling for PHP 60 till Saturday, 22nd March.

These seedlings will be planted in Bulacan in partnership with Project PEARLS Foundation,, a non-profit organisation dedicated to providing impoverished children and their families with access to education, healthcare, nutrition, and empowerment programs.

Seedlings will be available through online bookings, walk-in guests, and in hotels’ bars and restaurants.

Each seedling will have a personalized tag with the guest’s name, symbolizing their commitment to environmental conservation.

MHR will carry out the planting activity, and guests will receive updates online.

MHR group commercial director Loleth So said of the initiative: “Small actions lead to big change. Petals to Purpose exemplifies destination stewardship in action by embracing sustainability, cultural heritage, and community collaboration. With the help of our guests, we aim to gather at least 3,000 sampaguita seedlings and plant them in our partner community. We envision a future where tourism coexists harmoniously with environmental responsibility. We invite everyone to be part of this transformative movement.”

A sweet tribute to Mother Earth

During the same time, MHR properties will offer a specially crafted dessert that aligns with the theme of sustainability.

This no-bake dessert uses locally sourced ingredients combined to resemble an edible terrarium.

The sweet treat will also feature a delicate touch of sampaguita representing the group’s brand of service.

Guests who participate in the Petals to Purpose initiative will receive a limited offer on this dessert.

Also, on 22nd March, guests are invited to an immersive storytelling session for kids and learn the significance of the sampaguita in Filipino culture and history.

Through these activities, the group aligns with several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDG 4: Quality Education, SDG 13: Climate Action, SDG 15: Life on Land, and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals.