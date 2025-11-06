Michelin Guide makes its debut in New Zealand

Michelin announced the arrival of its famed Michelin Guide in Aotearoa New Zealand, marking its first-ever expansion into Oceania.

The inaugural edition will cover four vibrant culinary destinations: Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, and Queenstown.

Scheduled to launch by the middle of 2026, the restaurant selection is already under way, as MICHELIN Guide Inspectors are currently on the ground, dining anonymously to identify the very best restaurants that showcase the unique character of Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, and Queenstown culinary scenes.

According to Michelin Guide international director Gwendal Poullennec: “We are thrilled to bring the MICHELIN Guide to Aotearoa New Zealand for the very first time. The country offers a rich and diverse culinary landscape, shaped by its indigenous Māori heritage, Pacific influences, and a new generation of chefs who champion local produce with creativity and passion. By highlighting the exceptional restaurants of Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, and Queenstown, we hope to share with the world the unique flavours and talent that make New Zealand such an exciting gastronomic destination.”

Strong support from those who matter

The expansion of the MICHELIN Guide to Aotearoa New Zealand is made possible through the valued support of Tourism New Zealand.

As New Zealand minister for tourism and hospitality Louise Upston puts it: “This recognition is more than a win for our chefs and winemakers: it’s a triumph for our entire hospitality and tourism sector. It celebrates the incredible dedication and talent of the people who bring our food and beverage experiences to life every day.”

Tourism New Zealand CEO René de Monchy lauded the entry of the Michelin Guide into the country, as it brings New Zealand’s vibrant food and beverage scene to the international stage.

He said: The recognition not only celebrates our culinary excellence but also signals to the world that New Zealand is a must-visit destination. We warmly invite the world to come and experience it for themselves, to taste the flavours of this land and discover the stories behind every plate and pour.”

Famed for food and drink

Aotearoa New Zealand is a land shaped by a fusion of cultures, and contemporary cosmopolitan influences.

Its cuisine reflects this melting pot of traditions, combined with an abundance of world-class local produce.

From fresh seasonal vegetables to iconic grass-fed lamb and beef, New Zealand ingredients are elevated into modern cuisine which include international flair and paired with some of the world’s most acclaimed wines.

In Auckland, while New Zealand cuisine remains at the heart of the dining experience, the city’s vibrant urban landscape, diverse international offerings and rich coastal resources cement its reputation as a culinary hotspot with global appeal.

From inclusive fine dining that celebrates Aotearoa’s multicultural identity to wine lists showcasing the best of local vineyards, Auckland serves up a world class gastronomic experience that is welcoming and refined.

Wellington, New Zealand’s creative capital, thrives on bold ideas and big flavours.

The cosmopolitan city has a multicultural culinary scene, and a deep-rooted commitment to organic and sustainable produce encourages farm to table practices.

As one of the world’s top coffee cities, Wellington celebrates coffee culture, with roasteries and coffee nooks around every corner.

In the South Island, Christchurch restaurants capitalise on the region’s natural abundance, from Banks Peninsula seafood to fresh produce from Canterbury’s fertile plains.

Local produce is celebrated through value-driven, farm-to-table dining; blending New Zealand staples with Pacific Rim flavours, they contribute to the nation’s evolving culinary identity.

Queenstown is a world-renowned resort town nestled amongst the dramatic peaks of the Southern Alps, offering a culinary landscape that marries natural bounty with eco-conscious innovation.

The Central Otago terroir shapes the world’s southernmost wine region and its organic seasonal produce, paired with wild-caught venison and premium lamb sourced from the surrounding high country.