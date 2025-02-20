For Ramadan, the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) invites guests to enjoy beautifully curated dishes at the Dari Dapur KL Metropolis buffet.

Expertly selected and prepared by esteemed chefs Noor and Amir, this exceptional dining experience offers a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation, featuring an impressive selection of 88 tantalising dishes that celebrate Malaysia’s rich and diverse culinary heritage.

From 16th to 26th March, guests may indulge in a spectacular spread that showcases an array of mouth-watering dishes, including premium items like succulent roasted lamb, a sizzling satay station, salmon fish head asam pedas, the all-time favourite durian tempura, and the much-loved lamb gearbox.

Each dish is thoughtfully prepared to capture the essence of Ramadan, ensuring an unforgettable dining experience for all.

The buffet is priced at RM118 nett per person, offering diners a delectable culinary experience.

Bringing people together through food

According to chef Amir: “Dari Dapur KL Metropolis is designed to bring people together through the joy of exceptional food, celebrating the true essence of Ramadan with flavours that evoke nostalgia and warmth.”

His colleague chef Noor added: “From timeless kampung favourites to exquisite premium delights, this carefully curated spread caters to every palate, ensuring a truly satisfying experience.”

The buffet will be hosted at MITEC’s Garden Court Café, a stunning venue that enhances the Ramadan dining experience with its breathtaking ambiance.

The open and airy setting, adorned with elegant décor and warm lighting, creates a welcoming atmosphere for guests to relax and savour their meal.

Guests can expect an elevated dining experience with a diverse array of exclusive delicacies from De Heritage, where each dish is meticulously prepared to highlight signature Malaysian favourites, sizzling delights, and an extensive selection of gourmet appetisers and desserts.

These carefully crafted dishes showcase the finest ingredients, blending classic recipes with contemporary twists to create an unparalleled gastronomic affair.

MITEC’s Ramadan buffet presents a perfect opportunity to break-fast in a setting that seamlessly blends convenience with luxury.