Mulia Bali invites guests to embrac e the luxury of paradise with its exclusive More Mulia: Extended Paradise Escape packages.

Whether you seek the indulgence of a private pool villa, the tranquillity of a beachfront suite, or the vibrant energy of a sophisticated resort, Mulia Bali offers bespoke experiences designed to elevate your escape.

Offers are valid for stays through 2025, with blackout dates applicable; terms and conditions apply.

The ultimate tropical luxury experience

Stay 3, Pay 2

Immerse yourself in the opulence of a private pool villa at Mulia Villas or a beachfront suite at The Mulia. Extend your holiday with a complimentary third night, complemented by daily breakfast for two.

Stay 4, Pay 3

Experience the perfect blend of comfort and sophistication at Mulia Resort. Book a four-night stay and enjoy an additional night, with a lavish breakfast for two served daily at The Café.

Guests availing of these packages can enjoy the following benefits: