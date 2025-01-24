Mulia Bali invites guests to experience More Mulia
The Extended Paradise Escape packages are the ultimate tropical indulgence
Mulia Bali invites guests to embrace the luxury of paradise with its exclusive More Mulia: Extended Paradise Escape packages.
Whether you seek the indulgence of a private pool villa, the tranquillity of a beachfront suite, or the vibrant energy of a sophisticated resort, Mulia Bali offers bespoke experiences designed to elevate your escape.
Offers are valid for stays through 2025, with blackout dates applicable; terms and conditions apply.
The ultimate tropical luxury experience
Stay 3, Pay 2
Immerse yourself in the opulence of a private pool villa at Mulia Villas or a beachfront suite at The Mulia. Extend your holiday with a complimentary third night, complemented by daily breakfast for two.
Stay 4, Pay 3
Experience the perfect blend of comfort and sophistication at Mulia Resort. Book a four-night stay and enjoy an additional night, with a lavish breakfast for two served daily at The Café.
Guests availing of these packages can enjoy the following benefits:
- Daily Breakfast:
- The Café: International buffet breakfast for Mulia Resort guests.
- The Lounge or Living Room: Elevated breakfast experiences for The Mulia and Mulia Villas guests.
- Signature Perks:
- Afternoon tea with tapas and free-flow cocktails in an elegant setting, exclusively for guests of The Mulia and Mulia Villas.
- 24/7 personal butler service, offering seamless attention to detail for guests at The Mulia and Mulia Villas.
