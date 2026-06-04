National Park Foundation unveils 2026 sweepstakes

The National Park Foundation has launched its 2026 Adventure Awaits Sweepstakes, offering participants the chance to win a memorable national park adventure. The grand prize includes 500,000 American Airlines AAdvantage miles and $10,000 (US$10,000) cash from Forbright Bank, allowing the winner and their companions to visit any national park of their choice.

In celebration of American Airlines' 100th anniversary, a runner-up will receive 100,000 AAdvantage miles and $1,000 (US$1,000) cash. The sweepstakes, which runs from 1 June to 31 July 2026, is open to legal US residents aged 18 and older, excluding those in Minnesota, Montana, Washington, and where prohibited by law. Winners will be announced in September 2026.

The initiative aims to provide winners with unforgettable experiences at America's national parks, which have been cherished destinations since the founding of Yellowstone in 1872. Participants can enter the sweepstakes at the National Park Foundation's website.

All donations support the foundation's mission to protect and preserve over 430 national park sites across the US. The prizes were generously donated to support this cause. No purchase or contribution is necessary to enter or win, and full terms and conditions are available on the foundation's website

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