West Aussies have reason to celebrate as they welcome an exciting new travel option to their favourite holiday destination., the only Premium Service Airline in Asia Pacific, is set to launch direct flights between Denpasar and Perth starting 20 March 2025.Kate Holsgrove, Chief Commercial and Aviation Officer at Perth Airport, expressed enthusiasm about welcoming TransNusa to Perth, highlighting the significance of the leisure market. “The introduction of TransNusa to Perth will provide a new option for our passengers to visit the popular holiday destination of Bali in 2025. The Airbus A320 service will provide more than 127,000 seats into this popular market per year,” said Holsgrove. She added that with a flight time of just over 3 ½ hours, it’s easy to see why Perth residents have a love affair with Bali and why they return regularly.TransNusa Group CEO, Datuk Bernard Francis, introduced the new international route to provide passengers with additional travel choices. He noted that the Bali-Perth international route is a golden route, with the highest number of tourists in Bali almost every year coming from Perth. The demand for this route is significant, and the airline aims to meet this demand with its Airbus A320, which offers a comfortable 174-seat configuration with about 30 inches of legroom. “Our passengers will enjoy check-in baggage of between 15kgs to 30kgs, depending on the product purchased, over and above the 7kgs limit offered as a hand carry,” Francis explained. The highest package, FLEXI-PRO, includes additional services such as 30kgs of free baggage, free seat selection, free food and drinks, and priority check-in and boarding.Initially, TransNusa will operate three scheduled flights a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. Starting from 12 April 2025, the frequency will increase to four times a week with an additional flight on Tuesday. By 1 June 2025, the airline plans to operate daily flights to accommodate growing demand. Following the inaugural flight, TransNusa’s service will arrive at Perth Airport’s Terminal 1 International at 12:50pm and depart at 1:35pm.Passengers can book their TransNusa flight tickets at transnusa.co.id or through any secure online travel agent. With the introduction of TransNusa’s direct flights, Perth residents now have a fantastic new option to visit Bali, making travel to this beloved holiday spot more convenient and enjoyable. Get ready to explore Bali in comfort and style with TransNusa!