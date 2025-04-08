the world’s leading culinary and destination-focused cruise line, has unveiled its highly anticipated, featuring overthoughtfully designed to inspire curiosity and encourage discovery. These sailings, open for preview at, will be available for booking fromThe collection presents an impressive array of voyages, offering everything from one-week tropical escapes to theon. Whether it’s uncovering hidden gems in, exploring the, or marvelling at the, travellers are promised memorable adventures aboard Oceania’s small, luxurious ships. Each itinerary is designed to offer more than just a journey—it’s an opportunity to. Speaking about the collection,, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises, said: “With travel more sought after than ever, our intrepid guests continue to showcase an unyielding passion for immersive and truly global experiences. We are delighted to offer the chance to explore lesser-visited corners of the world, made possible by our innovative itineraries and small ships that unlock access to hidden gems.”Embark on more than two dozen vibrant itineraries aboardandFromto, guests can snorkel pristine waters, hike rainforests, or unwind on sun-soaked beaches.sets sail on her, offering immersive experiences such as Amazon River explorations,, and Patagonia’s majestic scenery.Aboardandenjoy itineraries spanningVisit iconic cities likeand, explore the untouched beauty of, and discover the allure of theand Western Africa.Discover, and the, with journeys aboardandoffering endless opportunities for exploration and wonder.For the ultimate adventure, choose from nearly 30 Grand Voyages ranging, or indulge in Oceania Vista’s. With extended options like aor a, these itineraries redefine epic travel.With its focus on small-ship luxury, Oceania Cruises delivers refined travel experiences paired with exquisite cuisine, ensuring that every voyage is as enriching as it is luxurious. Travellers seeking to uncover hidden treasures across the globe will find no better way to experience the world. For more information on this exciting collection, visit, call 855-OCEANIA, or speak with your trusted travel advisor. Prepare to embark on a journey that awakens your wanderlust and enriches your soul.

