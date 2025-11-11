On the Scene: Travel Daily Media Explores Europe with Avalon Waterways – Day 7

All good things come to their natural end, and such was the case as Avalon Waterways' northbound Romantic Rhine cruise arrived at its penultimate port: Amsterdam in The Netherlands.

For Travel Daily Media CEO Gary Marshall, parting with the lively company he spent the week with aboard the Avalon Envision was somewhat bittersweet.

As he puts it: “Final day on Avalon Envision after eight unforgettable days cruising the Rhine from Basel to Amsterdam with a super nice group of travel media comrades, an amazing Avalon crew, and our superstar hosts Hallie Chua and Laneisha Lynch. Grateful for the laughs, the experiences, and memories created together.”

But just because it was the last full day on board didn’t mean that guests were in for a quiet day; on the contrary, the final day of the voyage took them on a dynamic tour of one of Europe’s most interesting cities.

Off the beaten path in Amsterdam

The morning gave guests the opportunity to sail through Amsterdam’s famed canals in a 15-minute micro-cruise through some of the city’s most scenic areas.

Afterwards, they took the lesser-known paths on the Amsterdam Off the Beaten Path excursion which took them to some sights not usually covered by conventional tours of the city.

Among the more unusual sights encountered on this unique trek were a saunter to the rooftop of the NEMO Science Museum which has been transformed into a community park where locals and tourists can enjoy coffee or tea, whilst enjoying spectacular views of downtown Amsterdam below or splashing in for a good time at the area’s interactive kinetic water sculpture.

Going off the beaten track also enabled guests to explore museums depicting the city’s uniquely nautical way of life, including those located in converted houseboats and the Museum Ons’ Lieve Heer op Solder, an unusual canal house museum.

Originally built in the 1600s, the museum served as living quarters for generations of locals and conceals a treasure beneath its rafters: a Roman Catholic church built right into its attic.

Going into the De Wallen district where the Oude Kerk stands brings respite to the footsore in the form of De Koffieschenkerij which, despite its name, specialises in tea and serves a tempting Dutch apple cake.

In the afternoon, some guests went for the optional Zaanse Schans & the Symbols of Holland excursion wherein they visited the historic village of the same name, marvelling at the iconic windmills and quaint wooden houses.

A few final thoughts

The thing about Avalon Waterways’ Romantic Rhine cruise is that it gives travellers the opportunity to experience a different side of Europe at a less frantic pace than on a conventional tour.

While shore excursions were part of the itinerary, the beauty of Avalon lies in the way guests can opt to pick their adventures every day from the guided tours, to more adventurous jaunts, and even cycle through certain destinations on their own.

At the same time, even the hours spent on board were a learning experience as the cruise director would hold talks about each destination in the afternoons or evenings; a much-needed recap to foster greater understanding of each destination and the people who call these places home.

Likewise, the cruise showered guests with exceptional comforts for the entire duration of the voyage, essentially becoming a home away from home thanks to good food, great company, and excellent amenities.

And while the journey itself may be over, parting doesn’t really mean a farewell; indeed, we’ll take a cue from Gary on that score: “It’s never goodbye, just until next time.”

All photos: Gary Marshall on Instagram