A distinguished choice for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE), the iconic Pan Pacific Singapore boasts of a range of facilities and services tailored to meet the needs of discerning business travellers.

With a legacy of hospitality excellence, Pan Pacific Singapore is the premier destination for those looking to harness the power of in-person interaction.

Here, distinguished events blend elegance and innovation to create memorable experiences.

According to hotel general manager Melvin Lim: “Since opening our doors in 1986, our hotel has built a storied legacy as one of the pioneering luxury hotels in the Marina Bay area. With 790 elegantly designed guestrooms, we have become a preferred venue for global leaders and prestigious events. Our hotel’s commitment to excellence is reflected in our expansive 2,329 square metres of meeting spaces across three levels, all equipped with state-of-the-art audiovisual technology and innovative culinary experiences.”

Furthermore, the hotel is committed to sustainability, holding GSTC certification, ISO 14001 Environmental Management Systems certification, ISO 45001 Occupational Health and Safety certification, and the BCA Green Mark Gold award.

This ensures that meetings and events hosted at the hotel not only meet the highest standards but also support safe and environmentally responsible practices.

Local flavours and a relaxed vibe

In celebration of Singapore’s 60th National Day (SG60) this year, the hotel offers tailored SG60 MICE packages infused with Singapore flair.

For the occasion, each refreshment break is a feast for the senses, featuring a vibrant selection of Singaporean delicacies. Indulge in local favourites, prepared à la minute at the Chef’s live station, such as Kaya Toast, freshly-made Popiah, Nyonya Kueh, Kopi Tarik, and more.

These local culinary offerings not only elevate the experiences of meeting delegates but also highlight Pan Pacific Singapore’s commitment to commemorating Singapore’s 60th National Day.

Beyond the conference room, guests can unwind at the award-winning spa St Gregory or relax by the outdoor swimming pool.

The 24-hour gymnasium provides guests with the flexibility to maintain their fitness routines.

Also, culinary enthusiasts will find a diverse array of dining options, including signature cocktails and canapes at PLUME, authentic Cantonese dishes at Hai Tien Lo, traditional Japanese cuisine at Keyaki, and international fare at Edge and Pacific Emporium.