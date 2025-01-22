Perth, often overlooked by tourists in favour of Sydney and Melbourne, is a vibrant and diverse city in Eastern Australia that deserves to be on every traveller’s radar. As the capital of Western Australia, Perth offers a unique blend of modernity, rich history, and stunning natural beauty. Here’s why Perth should be your next destination and what you can explore in the city and its surroundings.Perth is a city that effortlessly combines ultra-modern skyscrapers with expansive green spaces and pristine beaches. It embodies the many facets of the Australian continent, from state-of-the-art shopping streets and lush city parks to the Indian Ocean’s sparkling waters. Voted one of the most liveable cities in the world, Perth is a city of many faces, offering numerous attractions and places with unique charm.Start your journey at Kings Park and Botanic Garden (Boorloo), the green lung of Perth and Australia’s top attraction according to the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards. Larger than Central Park in New York, Kings Park offers breathtaking views of the Perth skyline and a rich cultural and natural heritage. With over 3,000 plant species native to Western Australia, this park is a must-visit, especially with an Aboriginal guide who can share the history and values of the world’s oldest living culture.Explore the heart of Perth on foot, navigating between pedestrian streets and “activated lanes” that cross the buildings. The CBD, the city’s economic and commercial centre, is the perfect starting point. Wander through the colourful alleys where modern skyscrapers meet delightful Victorian-style neighbourhoods. Don’t miss the London Court, a Tudor-style building with a clock that features mechanical knights emerging every 15 minutes. The CBD is also home to major government buildings, including the Perth Mint, where you can watch the gold casting process.Take a sunset boat trip on the Swan River to see the skyscrapers along the riverbanks and admire the city’s lights reflecting on the water. Elizabeth Quay, with its amusement parks and trendy clubs, is a vibrant district on the riverfront. From the Elizabeth Quay Bridge, enjoy stunning views of the Perth skyline. Be sure to visit the Swan Bell Tower, a glass and copper ring tower housing 18 bells that commemorate Australia’s bicentenary in 1888.Northbridge, located just north of the CBD, is known as the Perth Cultural Centre. This area is home to major art galleries and cultural facilities, including the Western Australian Museum Boola Bardip, the Art Gallery of Western Australia, the Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts (PICA), and the State Library of Western Australia. The vibrant cultural landscape in Northbridge ensures that art flourishes in all its forms.East Perth is a picturesque area full of green spaces and places to visit. Claisebrook Cove, a charming neighbourhood along the opposite bank of the Swan River, is a highlight. Don’t miss Victoria Park and Heirisson Island, where kangaroos roam freely just a stone’s throw from the city. East Perth also boasts the beautiful Queens Garden and St. Mary’s Cathedral, the city’s main church.Perth is the gateway to Western Australia, and without straying too far from the city, you can embark on many excursions and enjoy cultural, recreational, and gastronomic experiences.Just a 40-minute drive or a half-hour train ride from Perth, Fremantle is considered the Old Town of Perth. This hipster port town, with its colonial architecture and UNESCO World Heritage-listed avenues, offers a taste of Europe’s past. Must-visit spots include the ancient penal colony, Fremantle Market, and the WA Maritime Museum, which houses the Australia II, the winning boat of the 1983 America’s Cup.is another fantastic excursion from Perth. Known for its stunning beaches, clear waters, and friendly quokkas, the island is perfect for a day trip or a weekend getaway. Enjoy activities like snorkelling, biking, and exploring the island’s natural beauty., located about an hour’s drive from Perth, offers beautiful waterways, dolphin spotting, and a relaxed coastal vibe. The Mandurah Ocean Marina and the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre are key attractions.Perth, with its unique blend of history, modernity, and natural beauty, is a destination that offers something for everyone. Whether you’re exploring the vibrant city centre, relaxing in expansive green parks, or embarking on exciting excursions, Perth promises an unforgettable experience. So, next time you’re planning a trip to Australia, make sure to include Perth in your itinerary and discover the hidden gem of Eastern Australia.