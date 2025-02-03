The Philippine Department of Tourism (DOT) put its best foot forward at the recently-concluded New York Travel & Adventure Show.

The event was held at the Jacob Javits Convention Centre in New York City from 25th to 26th January.

For two days, Philippine tourism officials showed off the country’s most amazing destinations, as well as a cultural cavalcade to enthrall event participants.

DOT tourism attaché in New York Francisco Lardizabal said of the country’s participation: “We join the Travel & Adventure Shows to inspire more tourists to explore our islands and experience the hospitality and warmth of the Filipino people. We value our continued participation in the different travel trade events like the USTOA Conference and Marketplace, Seatrade Cruise Global and DEMA Show but these initiatives should be complemented by directly engaging the US travelers in consumer shows like the Travel and Adventure Show New York, considered the biggest travel show in the USA.”

Drawing visitors from a key source market

The United States has been a key source market for Philippine tourism for years.

Many American travellers have long been drawn in by the promise of relaxation on world-class beaches, the warmth of local hospitality, and, especially for Americans of Filipino descent, an opportunity to spend time with family and friends.

That said, the country’s participation at the most recent New York Travel & Adventure Show underscores its long-term commitment to presenting the Philippines as a prime destination to the US market.

As of end-2024, the United States ranked second after South Korea in terms of total visitors to the Philippines.

1,076,663 American tourists came to the country throughout the past year, a considerably higher number than that seen at the end of 2023.