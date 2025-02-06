Philippine boutique airline Sunlight Air unveiled a fresh new look and branding collateral on Tuesday, 4th February.

Designed to be elegant, modern, and intuitive, the new logo reflects Sunlight Air’s journey so far, and the years ahead. Alongside the new logo and branding is a TVC featuring Sunlight Air ambassador Yassi Pressman showcasing the airline’s services and refreshed merchandise.

Revealing its new tagline, “Your Next Story,” Sunlight Air reinforced its commitment to upholding its passengers’ journeys at the forefront of its operations, inviting travelers to embark on their next story with the airline.

This change offers the airline a more modern look, aligned with Sunlight Air’s vision of transforming into an airline that provides a premium yet accessible experience, championing its passengers at the heart of its business.

Refreshed and ready

Sunlight Air CEO Ryna Brito-Garcia remarked at the event: “We are thrilled to enter Sunlight Air’s sixth year in the industry with a refreshed new look that symbolizes our unwavering efforts to become an airline that continuously evolves with and for our passengers. This milestone is only the first of many exciting things to come for Sunlight Air in 2025, and we are grateful for the unwavering support of our customers that have brought us here today.”

The airline also unveiled plans for increased flight frequency to Sunlight Air destinations, as well as a number of new routes to be introduced later in the year, just in time for the arrival of its newest aircraft announced earlier last January.

These destinations were also featured as installations at the event, together with Sunlight Air’s own ‘SkyCafe’ as a sampler for what passengers can expect when flying with the airline.

Additionally, Sunlight Air partnered with local coffee brand But First, Coffee as a treat for guests, in line with its commitment to uplifting and highlighting Filipino businesses.

Among the plans set for 2025 is Sunlight Air Miles, a loyalty programme that enables passengers to earn miles for flight and non-flight perks such as merchandise and treats from Sunlight Air’s partner brands and hotels.