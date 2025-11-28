Phuket set to host next year’s Global Wellness Summit

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) confirmed that Thailand was selected to be the host country for the 2026 Global Wellness Summit (GWS).

The announcement was made by the Global Wellness Institute at the culminating ceremony for GWS 2025 in Dubai

The campaign that led to Thailand’s appointment as host country was spearheaded by the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau in partnership with Phuket Province and the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine under the Ministry of Public Health.

Presented under the theme The Symphony of Wellness, the bid reflects Thailand’s ambition to build on its long-standing reputation as a wellness tourism destination and contribute more prominently to the global wellness economy.

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool congratulated the organisations that led Thailand’s successful bid to host the Global Wellness Summit 2026 whilst reiterating her agency’s support for the upcoming event.

She declared: “TAT stands ready to support their efforts and to help ensure a memorable and productive event in Phuket. Thailand’s diverse wellness strengths, from traditional therapies to nature-based experiences, provide a strong foundation for welcoming the global wellness community next year.”

A massive undertaking for wellness

Slated for the 10th to 13th November 2026 in Phuket, GWS 2026 is expected to welcome more than 600 delegates from over 30 countries, including leading experts, investors, policymakers, Fortune 500 executives, and researchers.

Early assessments indicate that the event will generate positive economic momentum and support high-value business and policy engagement across the wider wellness sector.

Thailand’s readiness to host GWS 2026 is built upon years of progress in health and wellness development, driven by capabilities in medical services, holistic therapies, traditional Thai medicines and emerging health innovation.

At the same time, confidence in Thailand’s wellness offerings has grown steadily in key international markets, including the Gulf region, where demand for Thai healthcare and wellbeing services continues to rise.

This direction was further strengthened by TAT’s annual Middle East Luxury Trade Meet, with the third edition taking place in Kuwait on 24th November and in Bahrain on 26th November, highlighting Thailand’s appeal as a destination for premium wellness and lifestyle experiences.

Ready to host

Meanwhile, host city Phuket is advancing its strategy to evolve into a Global Wellness Capital, strengthening its ecosystem across longevity services, medical innovation, wellness hospitality and health-driven urban development.

Hosting GWS 2026 is expected to support this long-term direction by encouraging investment, building international confidence, and positioning Phuket as a rising Asian hub within the fast-growing wellness economy.

Indeed, Thailand’s commitment to wellness has been central to TAT’s tourism direction for many years, reflected in a range of health, wellbeing and mindful-travel initiatives, including the recent global campaign Unforgettable Experience: Healing is the New Luxury.

GWS 2026 thus provides an opportunity to further highlight Thailand’s strengths in holistic wellbeing and to work alongside national and international partners to support the summit’s success.