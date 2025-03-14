Plaza Premium Group offers authentic Taiwanese culture at its fifth lounge in Taiwan

Airport hospitality service provider Plaza Premium Group (PPG) formally unveiled its fifth Plaza Premium Lounge in Taiwan at Taipei Songshan Airport.

This vibrant new space invites travelers to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Taiwanese culture, featuring an exquisite blend of signature culinary delights and award-winning art.

At Plaza Premium Lounge Taipei Songshan, every journey becomes a celebration of authentic Taiwanese heritage.

Since its debut in Taiwan in 2016, Plaza Premium Group has expanded its footprint with four additional lounges at Taipei Taoyuan Airport, consistently delivering exceptional service and comfort to globetrotters.

A welcoming space for weary travellers

As the only independent lounge at Taipei Songshan Airport, it offers a welcoming oasis for all travelers, accessible through a nominal fee or complimentary entry with designated credit cards.

The new Plaza Premium Lounge at Taipei Songshan Airport boasts a spacious and stylish interior designed for relaxation, as well as ample comfortable seating and a free internet zone guests can easily stay connected while traveling.

For added privacy, VIP rooms are available for pre-booking, ensuring bespoke services for banking clients and those seeking a quieter space.

Where art and elegance meet

Travelers will be captivated by the lounge’s Art Gallery, featuring stunning works by acclaimed Taiwanese artist Yi Shuan Wu.

Her award-winning pieces not only reflect Taiwan’s artistic spirit but also enhance the lounge’s ambiance.

Wu has created exclusive artworks inspired by local Taiwanese elements for this collaboration, enriching the lounge’s cultural atmosphere.

Authentic flavours for a true sense of place

The culinary experience at the Plaza Premium Lounge is nothing short of extraordinary as guests can indulge in a diverse array of made-to-order Taiwanese dishes.

The dining options in the lounge are also impressive, with a buffet area offering a variety of made-to-order Taiwanese culinary delights, including the highly acclaimed Taiwanese shacha beef noodles.

This flavorful fusion dish combines tender beef, chewy noodles, and the umami-rich shacha sauce, a Taiwanese culinary staple with roots in Chaoshan (Teochew) cuisine and has evolved into a beloved staple of Taiwanese culinary culture.

A quintessential comfort dish that travellers must try is the Taiwanese braised pork rice.

This much-loved rice bowl features succulent pieces of pork belly, braised to tender perfection in a rich, savory sauce that melds the flavors of soy sauce, star anise, and garlic served with pickled mustard greens.

Another local speciality is the Taiwanese hotdog, a popular snack that features a charcoal-grilled pork sausage nestled inside a glutinous rice sausage.

A staple to locals is the traditional bamboo rice which is indigenous to Taiwan, featuring glutinous rice, meticulously prepared and cooked within the hollow sections of fresh bamboo, imparting a unique fragrance and flavour.

The Taiwanese rice noodle soup is also a classic dish to experience.

Additionally, vegetarians can enjoy a diverse selection of delicious dishes, allowing every traveler to experience Taiwan’s unique culinary culture.