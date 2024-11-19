A 10-night luxury expedition on board Le Jacques Cartier or Le Soléal

Return flights from major Australian and New Zealand capital cities*

One night of pre-cruise accommodation, with airport and hotel transfers*

All Zodiac outings and shore excursions led by expert guides

Onboard lectures and educational talks for deeper insights

All-inclusive dining, open bar, and 24-hour room service

Complimentary unlimited Wi-Fi

Butler service in suites*

PONANT, the luxury expedition cruise line, is thrilled to announce the launch of its 2026 Kimberley season. From May to September 2026, travellers have the opportunity to embark on one of 16 exclusive departures aboard the luxurious small expedition vessels Le Soléal or Le Jacques Cartier. The Kimberley region, known as one of the world’s last great wildernesses, will be explored with up to 30% savings off the brochure fare for those who book early, thanks to the PONANT bonus.The 2026 Kimberley itineraries promise an unforgettable journey through Western Australia’s rugged and breathtaking landscapes. Guests can anticipate experiencing majestic waterfalls, ancient First Nation rock art and cultures, awe-inspiring whale-watching, and exhilarating mangrove Zodiac safaris. These adventures are all guided by PONANT’s expert expedition leaders, ensuring an insightful and enriching experience. After days filled with exploration, guests return to the relaxed luxury and French-style hospitality that PONANT is renowned for.“The Kimberley is a place of profound beauty and ancient cultural heritage with great significance,” says Deb Corbett, CEO of PONANT Asia Pacific. “Our Kimberley expeditions are crafted to not only bring our guests into the heart of this remarkable landscape, but also support and engage with the local communities that call this region home. We are honoured to have been able to build and foster strong connections with First Nation communities, as well as making our visits a reciprocal experience that’s about connection and learning as much as it is about discovery and adventure,” Deb concludes.Designed for those seeking an intimate and transformative voyage, PONANT’s Kimberley expeditions offer smaller groups and personalised service. This ensures that each guest enjoys an elevated, bespoke experience as they explore the pristine coastline. Guests are encouraged to book their voyage early to secure the best price with up to 30% savings off the brochure fare.In addition to the 2026 offerings, PONANT’s Fly, Stay & Cruise package is still available for all 2025 departures, ensuring an effortless journey from start to finish. The package includes:Visit PONANT’s website for more information on the 2026 Kimberley departures and the Fly, Stay, and Cruise package. Embark on a journey of a lifetime with PONANT and explore the untouched beauty of the Kimberley region while enjoying unparalleled luxury and service.