In an exciting move signalling growth and innovation, Ponant has unveiled its rebranding to Ponant Explorations Group, following the acquisition of a majority stake in Aqua Expeditions. This transformation marks a new era for the luxury cruise company, combining its expertise with Aqua Expeditions’ niche focus on small-ship luxury expeditions.The newly christened Ponant Explorations Group now encompasses three distinct commercial brands, each catering to a unique segment of the travel market:This strategic alignment positions Ponant Explorations Group as a leading force in the evolving luxury travel industry.Ponant CEO Hervé Gastinel emphasises that while the brand is evolving, the company remains steadfast in its core mission: “delivering an unparalleled travel experience to iconic destinations, providing exclusive access to confidential locations with our human-scale ships, and maintaining a commitment to excellence in service.”Deb Corbett, Ponant Explorations Group’s CEO for Asia Pacific, shares her excitement about this dynamic phase of expansion. She states, “The Asia Pacific team is excited and proud to be part of this phase of strong expansion,” expressing confidence in the diverse go-to-market strategies that will propel the group forward in the region.With its refined brand identity and expanded portfolio, Ponant Explorations Group is well-positioned to capture the growing demand for intimate, immersive luxury travel experiences. Whether exploring pristine polar regions, indulging in the tranquillity of Tahitian islands, or navigating the rich ecosystems of the Amazon, travellers can expect unparalleled adventures aboard the group’s human-scale, purpose-designed ships. The rebranding not only signifies growth but also reinforces Ponant’s dedication to crafting exceptional experiences that blend luxury, sustainability, and exploration. For more information, visit Ponant’s official website and discover a new world of travel possibilities.

Contributors are not employed, compensated or governed by TDM, opinions and statements are from the contributor directly

Since you're here...

...there are many ways you can work with us to advertise your company and connect to your customers. Our team can help you design and create an advertising campaign

We can also organize a real life or digital event for you and find thought leader speakers as well as industry leaders, who could be your potential partners, to join the event. We also run some awards programmes which give you an opportunity to be recognized for your achievements during the year and you can join this as a participant or a sponsor.

Let us help you drive your business forward with a good partnership!