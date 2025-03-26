Ponant’s Bold New Chapter: Introducing Ponant Explorations Group
- Ponant Explorations – Specialising in expedition cruising to iconic and remote destinations.
- Paul Gauguin Cruises – Offering tailored experiences in Tahiti, French Polynesia, and the South Pacific.
- Aqua Expeditions – Delivering exclusive luxury small-ship voyages to some of the world’s most biodiverse and culturally rich locations.