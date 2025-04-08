Princess Cruises Unveils 2026-2027 Southeast Asia Season with Diamond Princess
- Discover Vietnam, Malaysia, and Singapore with itineraries that include holiday celebrations aboard a 14-day Malaysia, Thailand & Vietnam cruise, with stops in Kuala Lumpur (Port Kelang), Ho Chi Minh City (Phu My), and Laem Chabang (for Bangkok).
- Extended 16- and 24-day Malaysia, Thailand & Vietnam itineraries include visits to the iconic Ha Long Bay, as well as Phuket and Da Nang/Hue (Chan May).
- Begin and conclude the season with a variety of 14- to 31-day sailings via Taiwan and Vietnam, including late-night stays in Hong Kong.
- Embark on an epic 31-day Southeast Asia & Japan cruise, featuring stunning island destinations like Ishigaki, Okinawa, Kochi, and Kobe (for Kyoto).
- Guests can explore 17 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including Singapore’s Botanical Gardens, known for its 10,000 species of flora, and the Historic Monuments of Ancient Nara near Osaka.
- Authentic dining at Kai Sushi and Japanese-inspired cocktails crafted by mixologist Rob Floyd.
- Relaxation in the traditional Izumi bath and immersive folkloric shows celebrating regional traditions.
- Signature Princess experiences like Sabatini’s Italian Trattoria, the Lotus Spa, Movies Under the Stars, and much more.