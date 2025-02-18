Exploring the pristine natural beauty of America’s national parks remains a top travel trend, and Princess Cruises, the leading cruise line in Alaska, is set to expand its renowned cruisetours catalogue. The new itineraries offer guests more opportunities to discover awe-inspiring national parks, including Glacier Bay, Denali, Wrangell-St. Elias, Kenai Fjords, and Katmai. Following the successful launch of the 15-night National Parks Expedition cruisetour in 2024, Princess is now offering new variations, visiting from three to five national parks. These tours combine the cruise line’s award-winning “Voyage of the Glaciers” seven-day cruise with scenic rail travel and multiple days on land, featuring stays at four Princess-owned wilderness lodges. “There’s no better way to experience the breathtaking expanse of Alaska than by combining the luxury of a cruise with an immersive journey on land. Our expanded National Parks 2025 and 2026 cruisetours offer guests an array of exciting options that elevate their vacation experience,” said Terry Thornton, Princess Cruises Chief Commercial Officer. “Alaska is a land of towering glaciers, majestic peaks, abundant wildlife, and stunning beauty that stretches as far as the eye can see. With our seamlessly crafted cruisetours, guests are brought directly to the doorsteps of some of the world’s most iconic national parks, allowing them to explore and soak in the awe-inspiring natural splendour that makes this destination truly unique.”During the Alaska season, which runs from April through September, Princess will sail seven ships in 2025 and eight ships in 2026, departing from five convenient home ports, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, B.C., and Anchorage (Whittier). With 88 visits to Glacier Bay, Princess visits this spectacular national park more often than any other cruise line. Princess’ award-winning North to Alaska program enriches the onboard experience with local lumberjacks, Iditarod champions, and storytellers sharing their passions for Alaska. Other offerings include fresh Alaska seafood menus, a variety of shore excursions, and authentic commentary by Glacier Bay Park Rangers and Naturalists.

