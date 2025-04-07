The Flying Kangaroo has leapt to new heights with the launch of its inaugural Darwin-Singapore service on Sunday, 30 March 2025. This milestone marks a significant expansion in international connectivity for the Northern Territory, delivering faster and more efficient travel options for locals and visitors alike.Adding over 70,000 seats annually between Darwin and Singapore, this new route provides Territorians with the fastest one-stop option to Europe. The service is timed perfectly to connect with Qantas’ flagship A380 flights between Singapore and London, as well as other destinations across Europe and Asia via partner airlines. For international travellers, Darwin has never been more accessible, cutting out hours of travel time by bypassing other Australian capitals. The route will operate four times weekly—on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays—using Qantas’ reliable Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Each flight offers a travel time of just under five hours and features 12 Business Class and 162 Economy seats. Eligible Frequent Flyers can enjoy access to Qantas lounges in both Darwin and Singapore, ensuring a premium experience from start to finish.To celebrate the launch, Qantas has unveiled discounted return fares from Darwin to Singapore, starting at $519 in Economy. These special fares, available until 11:59 pm on Wednesday, 2 April 2025, include meals, beverages, entertainment, and checked baggage. Qantas Frequent Flyers also have the option to redeem points for Classic or Classic Plus seats. Cam Wallace, Qantas CEO International, shared his enthusiasm: “This new service provides Territorians with another international connection and strengthens trade links with Singapore. It also opens up Darwin as an attractive first stop for international visitors exploring Australia.”The Northern Territory is embracing the opportunities this route brings. Minister for Trade, Business and Asian Relations, Robyn Cahill OAM, celebrated the milestone as a win for aviation choice, competition, and connectivity. Rob Porter of the Airport Development Group highlighted the positive impact on tourism and trade, underscoring Darwin’s role as a gateway to Asia. Singapore Tourism Board’s Oliver Chong also welcomed the route, noting how the ease of access will allow Aussies to enjoy Singapore’s dynamic offerings. With the recently opened Rainforest Wild Asia, Singapore continues to entice travellers seeking unique experiences or familiar favourites.Darwin has a deep history with Qantas, dating back to May 1935 when it served as the final Australian stop on the original Kangaroo Route to London. Over the decades, the Darwin-Singapore leg has evolved, from five stops and a journey lasting four and a half days to today’s direct flight of just 4 hours and 45 minutes. The last direct service was in 2006, making this launch a significant moment in Qantas’ storied legacy.The Darwin-Singapore route forms part of Qantas Group’s broader expansion in the Northern Territory, adding over 180,000 extra seats this year. With the upcoming launch of Jetstar’s Gold Coast route later this year, 2025 is set to be a landmark year for aviation in the Top End. Whether travelling for business, leisure, or exploration, passengers can now enjoy a faster and more seamless journey. The Darwin-Singapore service isn’t just a flight; it’s a gateway to growth, connectivity, and opportunity for Northern Australia. The Flying Kangaroo has once again demonstrated its commitment to innovation and excellence.