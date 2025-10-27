Saudi Arabia to Host 26th UN Tourism General Assembly in November Marking Agency’s 50th Year

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host the 26th session of the UN Tourism General Assembly from 7 to 11 November. The landmark session will focus on “AI-Powered Tourism: Redefining the Future” and also commemorate five decades of cooperation under the United Nations’ specialized agency for tourism.

Represented by its Ministry of Tourism, Saudi Arabia will welcome more than 160 member states, international organizations, and global industry players to engage in dialogue aimed at securing a brighter, more sustainable future for the industry and shaping the next 50 years of global tourism.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism, Ahmed Al Khateeb, invited the world to Riyadh to take part in a momentous milestone for global tourism diplomacy: “We look forward to hosting the world’s leading organization for tourism in a session that will redefine global action in this increasingly vital sector and beyond.”

Saudi Arabia as a platform for international dialogue

On being the first GCC country to host a UN agency’s general assembly, Minister Al Khateeb said: “This adds to the significance of this session and underscores the global vote of confidence given to Saudi Arabia as a convener and a trusted platform for international dialogue on tourism. Our mission—as hosts—is to bring the world together, unite views, and foster international cooperation that capitalizes on the growing tourism industry to advance the Sustainable Development Goals.”

“The Kingdom firmly believes in the transformative power of tourism and its potential to enable comprehensive, sustainable development across economies and communities. This impact is evidenced by our own journey of unlocking the full potential of tourism and transforming the sector into a key driver of economic growth and diversification and an enabler of Saudi Vision 2030,” Al Khateeb added.

In addition to four General Assembly plenaries, the 26th session will include several meetings of specialized committees, a thematic session to address the future of tourism in an AI-powered age, and the election of the next UN Tourism Secretary-General. The agenda also features the 124th and 125th sessions of the Executive Council, the highest executive body of the organization.

TOURISE Summit

This coming November will be a decisive month for shaping the next 50 years of global tourism, as Saudi Arabia will launch—immediately after the UN Tourism General Assembly—the first TOURISE Summit, taking place on November 11-13. TOURISE is a new global platform that will convene public and private sector leaders in areas like tourism, technology, investment, sustainability, and culture. Together, leaders will aim to tackle global challenges, unlock opportunities in the travel and tourism sector, and set the agenda for a sector that is sustainable, equitable, and future-focused.

By hosting the supreme body of the UN Tourism and launching TOURISE, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is asserting its growing position as a global hub for cross-sectoral dialogue, a leader in multilateral cooperation, and a rising global tourism powerhouse.