Saudi Arabia unveils TOURISE

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism, Ahmed Al-Khateeb has officially launched TOURISE, a bold new global platform designed to shape a new horizon and plot a shared roadmap for the next 50 years of tourism.

Built for ambition and backed by vision, TOURISE will convene a dynamic cross-section of public and private sector industry giants for the first time. Visionary leaders with tourism, technology, investment, sustainability, and cultural expertise will be connected to tackle critical challenges, unlock transformative opportunities and set the agenda for a sector that is sustainable, equitable and future-focused.

Along with global partners from multilateral institutions to private sector leaders, TOURISE is designed to unlock major, unprecedented deal flow, with high-value investment opportunities and access to breakthrough technologies set to be announced and activated through the platform.

TOURISE is no ordinary event; it is a global platform structured for year-round impact at scale through digital collaboration, thematic working groups, and cross-sector partnerships focused on long-term sector transformation. This will include authoring a series of white papers and global indices focused on tourism, sustainability and global economy, co-developed with leading international organizations, setting new benchmarks for the tourism sector.

The inaugural TOURISE Summit will take place in Riyadh from 11 to 13, November 2025. The program, which will also be livestreamed, will focus on four core themes: The Future of AI-Powered Tourism – Innovate or Fade; The Great Tourism Reset – Disruptive Business Models and Investment; Rebooting the Travel Experience – Upgrade in Progress; and Tourism that Works – for People, Planet, and Progress. A dedicated Innovation Zone will showcase breakthrough technologies and solutions from SMEs and mid to large corporations spanning AI, mobility, sustainability, and more from innovators across both public and private sectors.

According to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), this year tourism is on a strong upward trajectory, with the sector projected to contribute $11.7 trillion to the global economy -10.3% of global GDP - highlighting a strong recovery. Yet, challenges such as shifting market dynamics, evolving traveler preferences, and capacity constraints continue to pose risks to maintain progress. At this critical juncture, TOURISE provides the strategic support needed to navigate these headwinds and sustain momentum.

Speaking at the virtual launch, Minister of Tourism and TOURISE Chairman, Ahmed Al-Khateeb said: “Tourism is one of the most dynamic, connective forces in the world’s economy, supporting one in ten jobs globally. But as the world evolves, the sector must too. Whether adapting to technological disruption and changing traveler expectations, to addressing the urgent calls for sustainability and a more equitable approach to travel, TOURISE will be the much-needed platform to shape the future of tourism. It will unite the right people to develop innovative solutions and build partnerships, enabling the tourism sector to be more resilient, connected, and inclusive than ever before.”

Julia Simpson, World Travel & Tourism Council President & CEO, and TOURISE Advisory Board Member, who joined to officially launch TOURISE, said: “We are delighted to be a part of this global initiative and continue our long-standing collaboration across the entire tourism ecosystem. For this industry to evolve and reach its full potential, public-private sector collaboration is critical to the continued success of Travel & Tourism worldwide. Together, we can address the challenges of today while co-creating a sustainable and innovative future for tomorrow.”

TOURISE is backed by an advisory board chaired by His Excellency, with global experts from online travel agencies, tour operators, hoteliers, global tourism bodies, entertainment, and media, including: Mario Enzesberger, Founder and CEO, Liberty International Tourism Group; Mo Gawdat, Founder, One Billion Happy; Stephane Lefebvre, President, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group; Luis Maroto, CEO, Amadeus; and Julia Simpson CEO, World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC); and Thomas Woldbye, CEO, Heathrow Airport.

The inaugural TOURISE Awards were also announced - a stand-out recognition program celebrating destination excellence across the global tourism ecosystem. The awards will spotlight notable achievements in sustainability, digital transformation, inclusive tourism, cultural preservation, and workforce development. Nomination submissions will open on June 2, and award winners will be announced on the opening night of the TOURISE Summit.

TOURISE builds on Saudi Arabia’s growing role as a core contributor and driver in the global tourism landscape alongside major industry organizations including UN Tourism, WTTC, and the World Economic Forum (WEF). In 2024 alone, Saudi Arabia hit its Vision 2030 target of 100 million visitors annually, seven years early and the tourism sector contributed almost five 5% to the national GDP, second only to oil production. This underscores Saudi Arabia’s rising influence and long-term commitment to supporting tourism as a driver of global progress and growth. In building TOURISE with global partners – from multilateral institutions to private sector leaders – Saudi Arabia will ensure its leadership will deliver worldwide impact.