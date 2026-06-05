Seabourn Quest unveils revamped spaces post-drydock

Seabourn Quest has emerged from its most extensive drydock yet, boasting reimagined suites, dining venues, and public spaces. The luxury cruise ship, part of Seabourn's award-winning fleet, will continue its Mediterranean season through November 2026, offering seven-day voyages between destinations like Dubrovnik, Venice, Istanbul, and Athens.

The comprehensive updates reflect Seabourn's commitment to enhancing guest experiences. Mark Tamis, president of Seabourn, stated, "This drydock represents an investment that reflects our unwavering focus on elevating every aspect of the guest experience." The ship's transformation includes a sophisticated redesign of The Club, inspired by speakeasy aesthetics, and improvements to the flow and atmosphere of public areas.

Significant enhancements were made to dining venues, with The Colonnade and The Restaurant receiving new furnishings and décor to elevate the dining experience. Suites have been refreshed with new mattresses and wool carpeting, whilst Penthouse and premium suites feature updated veranda furniture.

Sustainability was a key focus, with over 20,000 square metres of carpet replaced and repurposed, and all mattresses recycled. The ship's redesign incorporates sustainable materials, aligning with Seabourn's environmental stewardship goals.

Seabourn Quest's updates are part of an ongoing investment in the fleet, ensuring guests enjoy a luxurious and comfortable journey. The cruise line is offering savings of up to 15% on select voyages, along with shipboard credits, to entice travellers to experience the newly enhanced ship

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