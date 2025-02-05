Seabourn Quest’s Inaugural Alaska Season with Exclusive 2025 Ventures by Seabourn
- Kayak Hubbard Glacier: Guided by an expedition team member, guests can paddle a kayak amidst the grandeur of North America’s largest and most spectacular tidewater glacier, Hubbard Glacier. Towering icy cliffs rise up to 400 feet, creating a breathtaking backdrop.
- Rainbow Falls Trail Adventure Hike | Wrangell, Alaska: Guests can join the expedition team to hike the Rainbow Trail in Alaska’s temperate rainforest. The guide will share the natural and human history of the region along a manmade boardwalk winding through incredible forest scenery, including a beautiful creek and the magnificent Rainbow Falls.
- Zodiac North/South Sawyer Glacier or Endicott Arm: Legendary scenery, abundant wildlife, and boundless beauty await guests as they travel by Zodiac through Tracy Arm to Sawyer Glacier, or to Dawes Glacier on Endicott Arm. Guests can watch for waterfalls and wildlife, including a variety of birdlife, mountain goats, sea lions, and harbour seals. Operated by a skilled expedition team member, the Zodiac excursion offers guests a breathtaking water-level perspective of the glacier and surrounding ice formations, with the chance to witness icebergs calving from an ideal vantage point.
- Private car transfer from Seattle airport to the hotel
- One-night stay at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel with breakfast
- Shared transfers from the hotel to Seattle airport and from the Juneau airport to the ship
- Flights from Seattle to Juneau
- 16-23 May 2025: 7-Day Alaska Inside Passage & Glacier Bay, Vancouver to Juneau
- 23-30 May 2025: 7-Day Glacier Bay & Canadian Inside Passage, Juneau to Vancouver
- 6-13 June 2025: 7-Day Alaska Fjords & Canadian Inside Passage, Juneau to Vancouver
- 27 June – 22 July 2025: 14-Day Alaska Glaciers, Fjords & Inside Passage, Roundtrip Vancouver
- 5-19 September 2025: 14-Day Glacier Bay, Fjords & Inside Passage, Roundtrip Vancouver