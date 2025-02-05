Kayak Hubbard Glacier: Guided by an expedition team member, guests can paddle a kayak amidst the grandeur of North America’s largest and most spectacular tidewater glacier, Hubbard Glacier. Towering icy cliffs rise up to 400 feet, creating a breathtaking backdrop.

Guided by an expedition team member, guests can paddle a kayak amidst the grandeur of North America's largest and most spectacular tidewater glacier, Hubbard Glacier. Towering icy cliffs rise up to 400 feet, creating a breathtaking backdrop. Rainbow Falls Trail Adventure Hike | Wrangell, Alaska: Guests can join the expedition team to hike the Rainbow Trail in Alaska's temperate rainforest. The guide will share the natural and human history of the region along a manmade boardwalk winding through incredible forest scenery, including a beautiful creek and the magnificent Rainbow Falls.

Zodiac North/South Sawyer Glacier or Endicott Arm: Legendary scenery, abundant wildlife, and boundless beauty await guests as they travel by Zodiac through Tracy Arm to Sawyer Glacier, or to Dawes Glacier on Endicott Arm. Guests can watch for waterfalls and wildlife, including a variety of birdlife, mountain goats, sea lions, and harbour seals. Operated by a skilled expedition team member, the Zodiac excursion offers guests a breathtaking water-level perspective of the glacier and surrounding ice formations, with the chance to witness icebergs calving from an ideal vantage point.

Private car transfer from Seattle airport to the hotel

One-night stay at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel with breakfast

Shared transfers from the hotel to Seattle airport and from the Juneau airport to the ship

Flights from Seattle to Juneau

Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury cruising and expedition travel, is set to embark on an extraordinary 2025 Alaska season as Seabourn Quest makes her maiden arrival to “The Last Frontier.” From May to September 2025, this ultra-luxury ship will sail on 18 seven-day itineraries between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Juneau, Alaska, offering guests unparalleled access to the region’s breathtaking landscapes and rich cultures. Seabourn’s exclusive Ventures by Seabourn programme provides more experiential and interactive opportunities to explore Alaska’s hidden gems.“Alaska is a destination that evokes awe and wonder, and our 2025 season is designed to immerse our guests in its unparalleled beauty and cultural heritage in a way that only Seabourn can provide,” said Mark Tamis, president of Seabourn. “With our Ventures by Seabourn expedition experiences, we’re offering guests an exclusive opportunity to connect deeply with Alaska and British Columbia’s natural wonders when they sail with Seabourn.” Seabourn Quest’s 2025 Alaska season will feature Ventures by Seabourn, an extraordinary collection of optional excursions offering guests expedition-style adventures through hiking, kayaking, and Zodiac cruises. Available on all Alaska sailings, Ventures by Seabourn will include explorations of Hubbard Glacier, Tracy/Endicott Arm, Inian Islands, Rudyerd Bay (Misty Fjords), Alert Bay in British Columbia, and more. These excursions are led by the ship’s elite, world-class expedition team of naturalists, scientists, wildlife, and historical experts who regularly interact with guests throughout each sailing, sharing insights and in-depth knowledge on the history, ecology, and culture of the respective regions.Carrying only 458 guests, Seabourn Quest’s intimate size provides unparalleled access to Alaska’s smaller, lesser-visited ports, offering more intimate and meaningful connections to each destination. Each itinerary features scenic cruising through jaw-dropping settings such as Seymour Narrows, Stikine Strait, Snow Pass, and the Behm Canal, interspersed with visits to culturally significant towns from Ketchikan to Sitka to Wrangell, Alaska, and Prince Rupert and Alert Bay in British Columbia. Each sailing will include at least one scenic cruise of glaciers like Tracy or Endicott Arm or Glacier Bay National Park. The northbound and southbound voyages feature unique ports and can also be combined to create a longer, more immersive 14-day round-trip Vancouver experience, with hardly any repeated ports. To enhance the journey, guests will receive a complimentary Helly Hansen waterproof jacket. Guests booked in Penthouse and Premium Suites will also enjoy complimentary use of Swarovski Optik binoculars for a closer look at the region’s wildlife and scenery.The 2025 season also marks the final cruise season of beloved cruise director, Jan Stearman, before her retirement. Since joining Seabourn Pride in 1995, Jan has become the heart and soul of every voyage and has spent several seasons making Alaska voyages unforgettable for guests on board. Guests are invited to celebrate her remarkable career during her last season in Alaska and her final voyage on Seabourn Quest’s 7-Day Alaska Fjords & Canadian Inside Passage, embarking on 1 August 2025.Seabourn is making it easier than ever for guests to embark on their Alaska adventures with the new Seattle Connector Package. Guests can fly into Seattle the day before their cruise to explore the city and enjoy a luxurious stay at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel. The package includes:Select Alaska voyages on Seabourn Quest qualify for Seabourn’s latest promotion, “The Sail of the Year Event,” offering savings of up to 15 percent on select Seabourn ultra-luxury ocean and expedition voyages and up to $1,000USD shipboard credit per suite. The promotion is available through 18 February 2025. Applicable voyages include:For more details about Seabourn or to explore the worldwide selection of Seabourn cruising options, visit www.seabourn.com or contact a professional travel advisor.