Royal Caribbean is amplifying the adventure in Europe for summer 2026. With over 60 incredible destinations to explore, travellers can embark on one of five spectacular headlining vacations starting in Athens (Piraeus), Greece; Barcelona, Spain; Rome (Civitavecchia) and Ravenna, Italy; and Southampton, England. From the bold return of Harmony of the Seas to Barcelona to the beloved favourites Odyssey, Brilliance, Explorer, and Liberty of the Seas, these 2- to 14-night getaways promise action-packed itineraries perfect for families and thrill-seekers alike. As of today, you can book your 2026 European adventure on Royal Caribbean’s website.The new European voyages for summer 2026 offer an immersive experience across the continent’s most coveted destinations. From the sun-kissed beaches of Santorini and Mykonos in Greece to the historic streets of Dubrovnik, Croatia, and the stunning Norwegian fjords in northern Europe, there’s something for everyone. Plus, adventurers can enjoy a front-row seat to witness a rare solar eclipse aboard Liberty of the Seas in August.Onboard, the excitement continues with a mix of thrilling activities, relaxation options, and delectable dining. Guests can savour a variety of culinary delights, from steakhouses to sushi, and enjoy entertainment that spans air, ice, water, and theatre. Adrenaline junkies can take on the RipCord by iFly skydiving simulator, The Perfect Storm racing waterslides, and the iconic FlowRider surf simulator.Experience 7-night adventures to destinations like Palma de Mallorca, Spain; Florence (La Spezia) and Naples, Italy; and Provence (Marseille), France. From historic landmarks to picturesque landscapes, there’s plenty to explore. Enjoy the Ultimate Abyss dry slide, The Perfect Storm waterslides, thrilling zip lines, FlowRider surf simulators, and more.Embark on 7- to 9-night vacations to charming spots such as Ephesus (Kusadasi), Turkey, and the idyllic islands of Mykonos and Santorini, Greece. Dive into centuries of history and culture while enjoying onboard thrills like the RipCord by iFly and world-class dining options.Set out on 2- to 9-night journeys to picturesque locales like the Norwegian fjords, Bruges, Belgium, and Copenhagen, Denmark. Between cultural excursions, thrill-seekers can enjoy The Perfect Storm waterslides, ice skating, and more. Don’t miss the special solar eclipse adventure on Aug. 7, 2026.Choose from 7- to 14-night voyages to the Aegean and Adriatic seas, visiting cities like Dubrovnik and Zadar, Croatia, and Athens (Piraeus). Unwind by the pool, relax in the adults-only Solarium, and savour flavours at Chops Grille and Chef’s Table.Dive into history with 7-night voyages to Athens, Rome, Barcelona, the Greek Isles, Ephesus (Kusadasi), and Istanbul. Explore ancient wonders and enjoy the serene adults-only Solarium, rock climbing, and a diverse culinary scene.Don’t miss out on these unforgettable experiences. Learn more about new and upcoming European adventures by visiting Royal Caribbean’s website and secure your spot for summer 2026 today. Embark on a journey filled with discovery, excitement, and unparalleled luxury with Royal Caribbean. Your European adventure awaits!