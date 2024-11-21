Silversea, the leading experiential luxury and expedition cruise travel brand, has set sail on its highly anticipated 2024/2025 Antarctica season, kicking off with Silver Endeavour hosting guests on an 18-day voyage to South Georgia, the South Shetland Islands, and the Antarctic Peninsula. Between October 29, 2024, and March 10, 2025, Silversea will deploy three ships to the continent, undertaking 34 voyages during the austral summer. This season promises one of the broadest and most diverse Antarctica offerings in luxury expedition travel.Silver Endeavour’s inaugural 2024/2025 season voyage has already created unforgettable moments. Guests witnessed a pod of approximately 50 orca whales and landed at the rarely visited site of Baily Head in the South Shetland Islands, home to approximately 45,000 pairs of chinstrap penguins. The journey also included calls at scenic destinations such as South Georgia, Wilhelmina Bay, and Neko Harbour. “We are delighted to return to Antarctica for our 2024/2025 season, sailing to many of the Polar Region’s most spectacular corners,” said Bert Hernandez, president of Silversea. “As industry pioneers, Silversea has a history of leadership and innovation in experiential luxury polar travel. On a recent scouting trip, our teams identified 22 new landing sites, bringing Silversea’s total Antarctic landing sites to 80 — offering one of the most diverse expedition experiences available.”Catering to the diverse preferences of travellers, Silver Endeavour, Silver Wind, and Silver Cloud will offer a variety of six- to 22-day Antarctica voyages in the 2024/2025 season. Silversea’s innovative six-day Antarctica Bridge fly-cruise options allow guests to fly over the Drake Passage, maximising their time in Antarctica. The 10-day Antarctica Peninsula sailings from Puerto Williams provide a quintessential polar experience, while the 12-day variation delves deeper into the Polar Circle. Longer expeditions of 15-22 days offer immersive journeys into Antarctica and the Southern Ocean.Silversea is set to enhance its Antarctica offerings by developing a hotel in Puerto Williams, Chile – the southernmost city on Earth. Opening in 2025, the hotel will provide guests with a seamless journey to Antarctica, featuring Silversea’s personalised service and warm hospitality. Guests embarking on the Antarctica Bridge fly-cruise program will fly directly to Puerto Williams from Santiago, Chile’s capital, then to King George Island for a superior and seamless experience.Since pioneering the luxury expedition cruise concept in 2008, Silversea has been at the forefront of luxury Antarctica expeditions. The cruise line offers the most enriching and personalised destination experiences on the continent, led by an industry-leading expedition team comprising up to 28 experts, knowledgeable kayak instructors, world-class onboard lectures, and high Zodiac-to-guest ratios. Silversea’s expedition experts host guided walks ashore, identifying wildlife species, unique glacial structures, and other fascinating features of the Antarctic landscape. Back on board, the team delivers insightful lectures, giving guests an overview of their sightings and experiences. One popular lecture topic is the story of Ernest Shackleton and the Endurance. Silversea’s talented historians bring Shackleton’s story to life, contextualised within the golden age of exploration, through captivating storytelling and visual materials. In December 2022, Nicholas Crane, former president of the Royal Geographical Society, gave talks on the history of polar exploration to guests aboard Silver Endeavour, presenting original lantern slides from the Endurance expedition. Captain Freddie Lighthelm, one of Silversea’s Masters, was part of the team that discovered Shackleton’s ship.Silversea’s 2024/2025 Antarctica season promises unparalleled luxury and adventure, allowing guests to explore one of the world’s most remote and breathtaking regions. With diverse itineraries, expert-led experiences, and opening a new hotel in Puerto Williams, Silversea continues to push industry boundaries and deliver unforgettable journeys to its guests.