Silversea’s Silver Whisper has set sail from Singapore on an extraordinary 70-day Grand Voyage through Asia, promising travellers a deeply immersive journey that connects them with the region’s most quintessential experiences. Departing on February 15th, the voyage will take guests to 37 destinations across eight countries, including Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, China, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, and Singapore.Silversea’s Grand Voyage offers a unique opportunity to discover authentic cultures, local cuisine, and storied traditions. Enhancing the experience are three exclusive events reserved solely for Silver Whisper’s guests, including a magical Bon Voyage reception at Singapore’s Andaz Glasshouse, an immersive overnight in Bangkok, and a geisha-hosted luncheon in Kyoto.The adventure kicked off in style with a private Bon Voyage reception at Singapore’s Andaz Glasshouse on February 14th. Guests mingled with fellow travellers and toasted to the upcoming journey against the spectacular backdrop of Singapore’s Muslim Quarter. This exclusive event set the stage for the incredible voyage ahead.On February 24th, guests will enjoy an overnight stay in the bustling city of Bangkok. The luxurious Mandarin Oriental, located along the picturesque banks of the Chao Phraya River, will host the travellers. As evening falls, they will embark the Royal Naval Boat Angsana to witness the city’s vibrant transformation at sunset. The evening will culminate in a multi-course feast of Thai delicacies at Sala Rim Naam. The following day, guests will explore the Royal Barge Museum and enjoy a contemporary Thai lunch before choosing between visiting the Sanctuary of Truth or exploring Bangkok’s Talad Noi Creative Quarter.On March 25th, guests will travel by the renowned Shinkansen, or Japanese Bullet Train, from Osaka to Kyoto. In Kyoto, they will visit the Sanjusangendo Temple to see the 1001 statues of Kannon, the Goddess of Mercy, before sitting down to an exclusive Japanese luncheon accompanied by a Geisha. A visit to the historic Kosho-Ji temple will complete the cultural experience before returning to Osaka.For the first time on a Silversea Grand Voyage through Asia, guests will enjoy the Sea and Land Taste (S.A.L.T.) culinary program. This includes experiences such as exploring Thailand’s healthy diet with a Michelin-starred chef in Bangkok, delving into local culinary traditions in Aomori, Japan, and learning the art of Japanese kaiseki dining in Hakodate. Throughout the voyage, guests will also discover the cultural heritage of Kuala Lumpur, master Thai cooking at Koh Samui’s Nora Beach Resort, learn about Vietnam’s history in Ho Chi Minh City, cruise Ha Long Bay on a traditional junk boat, ride the futuristic Maglev train in Shanghai, bathe in Kagoshima’s hot springs, and much more.Silversea’s Grand Voyage Asia 2025 offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to explore the finest destinations and cultural experiences Asia has to offer. As Bert Hernandez, president of Silversea, said, “Our destination experts have designed an incredible itinerary that will showcase the very best that the continent has to offer, delivered to our guests over 70 days, as they journey in Silversea’s trademark level of comfort.” This extraordinary voyage promises to create unforgettable memories for all who embark on it. From exclusive events to enriching experiences, Silver Whisper’s Grand Voyage through Asia is truly a journey like no other.