Sofitel reinvents the ‘hotel uniform’

This new collection, embodying the highest standards of French savoir-faire, will be rolled out across Sofitel hotels throughout 2026. Comprising 45 pieces, the Vestiaire has been thoughtfully designed to suit all professions and destinations, while expressing an elegant, fluid, and boldly contemporary style — a reflection of the renaissance of Accor’s most quintessentially French luxury brand.

Celebrated designer Cordelia de Castellane has artfully designed 45 pieces of uniform for Sofitel, with flowing Parisian cuts and original accessories that represent the height of French luxury and elegance

Empowering 25,000 employees to embody the French Zest

Sofitel and Cordelia de Castellane have teamed up to create a new closet for all employees at the brand's 120-plus hotels worldwide. With her experience of the most prestigious French luxury houses, Cordelia brings a touch of modernity and sophistication to this collection, while preserving the finest standards of French craftsmanship.

Conceived as a celebration of the brand’s hotel teams - 25,000 employees worldwide - and the culture of personalized service inherited from the French art of hospitality, this collaboration embodies the very essence of French elegance. With its flowing, resolutely Parisian cuts, accessories and unostentatious elegance, it breaks with the monotony often associated with traditional uniforms, offering instead a bold and authentic expression of French chic.

The partnership marks a key milestone in Sofitel’s ongoing renaissance, as the brand continues its global expansion with 32 new openings planned over the next three years. All of these properties embody the Sofitel spirit, blending French zest with local cultural richness, a commitment symbolized by the “Cultural Link”, the iconic logo creating a bridge between world's cultures.

The new Vestiaire features the graphic Sofitel logo in a collection of exclusive prints, transforming Sofitel’s visual signature into a luxurious monogram.

A high-end, modular and evolving Vestiaire

Designed with flexibility in mind, the Sofitel wardrobe introduces a fresh fashion-forward approach tailored to every role and destination. Under the artistic direction of Cordelia de Castellane, the collection seamlessly blends timeless silhouettes with practical needs, offering a variety of noble fabrics, textures, and color palettes suitable for both city hotels and resorts.

Each piece has been crafted using flexible and durable materials — internationally tested across pilot hotels — to meet the everyday needs of hotel staff. The wardrobe adapts to all body types, roles, and climates, ensuring both comfort and elegance.

In line with Sofitel’s CSR commitments, each uniform is made from high-quality materials built to withstand daily demands while remaining effortlessly elegant, thanks to refined details and impeccable finishes. This wardrobe also reflects Sofitel’s dedication to responsible luxury. Developed in partnership with Paris Good Fashion, the initiative ensures every step of production respects principles of sustainability, repairability, and recyclability — reducing environmental impact and contributing to more responsible resource management.



Cordelia de Castellane, shaping the creative universe of Sofitel Vestiaire

The inspiration underpinning this new collection draws directly from the unique creative world of Cordelia de Castellane, a designer whose work is marked by a fusion of tradition and modernity. Her vision of luxury combines timeless elegance with creative audacity, subtly blending classic and contemporary elements.

“The Sofitel Vestiaire is much more than a uniform: it's a manifesto. It’s a tribute to our teams, who are the first to embody the renaissance of Sofitel. It reflects the joy of embracing a brand, the pride of being its ambassador, and the desire to wear our values in silk, knit, or cotton. We want this wardrobe to be emotionally resonant, exacting and refined, but also effortlessly chic. That’s why we needed a visionary. This partnership with Cordelia de Castellane is the meeting of two visions of luxury, united by a shared passion for exceptional design," says Maud Bailly, CEO of Sofitel Legend, Sofitel, MGallery and Emblems.

"For me, Sofitel is a madeleine de Proust. It brings back childhood memories, iconic hotels, and a very specific vision of French luxury. Sofitel is more than a hotel brand — it’s a way of life, a natural elegance paired with a deep openness to the world. Paris was a major inspiration for this collection — because Paris means effortless chic, cultural richness, precision tailoring, and that uniquely bold creativity. I wanted to imagine a wardrobe that expresses this Parisian sophistication, but also the warmth of hospitality and the pride of representing a house. These are garments designed to last, to move with the body, and to make every team member feel beautiful, free, and proud," adds Cordelia de Castellane.