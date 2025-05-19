Sports Events Fueled £2.2 Billion in UK Spending from April to October: Data Appeal

Top-tier sporting events are not only cultural milestones but also powerful economic engines, driving multimillion-pound impacts across travel, accommodation, and hospitality sectors.

An exclusive report by The Data Appeal Company, part of Almawave Group, reveals that between April and October, sports events in the UK generated over £2.2 billion in spending, spanning more than 3,200 events and attracting nearly 25.6 million attendees.

The Data Appeal Company – Almawave Group, a leader in tourism data analysis, has unveiled a comprehensive report that explores the broader impact of major UK sporting events on local economies, tourism, and spending. The report Wimbledon and Beyond: A Data Snapshot of UK Sports Events and Their Impact, offers a deep dive into how iconic events like Wimbledon, the British Grand Prix, and the London Marathon drive visitor spending, accommodation trends, and overall economic growth across the UK.

The UK’s reputation as a global sports hub is undeniable, but the financial impact of its sporting events is equally significant. With the sports events sector alone contributing almost £9.753 billion to the UK economy in 2024 according to UK Events Report, Data Appeal’s study uncovers the effects of these events on local economies through various lenses, including visitor spending, accommodation trends and sentiment and popularity.

“These events offer cities a unique opportunity to drive short-term revenue and long-term visibility,” says Mirko Lalli, CEO & Founder of Data Appeal. “But capturing that value requires understanding not just attendance, but how people travel, spend, and experience the destination. For destinations and organisers, the insight is strategic: curating the right mix of events—those that attract high-value audiences or generate broad public engagement—can be far more effective than simply aiming for crowd numbers.”

Top events in the UK: Festivals vs. Sports Events

Data reveals a clear distinction between festivals and sports events in terms of attendance and economic impact. While festivals like the Notting Hill Carnival and Pride in London draw huge crowds, sports events such as Wimbledon and the British Grand Prix generate significantly higher spending per visitor: