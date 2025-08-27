Stotrak Hotels signs with Eikyam Arts for upcoming Hotel in MP

Stotrak Hotels Pvt Ltd, a boutique operator known for immersive and experiential stays across Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan, has signed an agreement with Eikyam Arts to develop a greenfield hotel project in Madhya Pradesh. Set to open in September 2025, GPC Rambagh Resort, Gwalior, will mark Stotrak Hotel’s entry into Madhya Pradesh and simultaneously become Eikyam Arts first venture into hospitality.

Manish Goyal, Director, Stotrak Hotels Pvt Ltd said: “Gwalior, much like our destinations in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh, is attracting growing footfalls from Northern Indian states. The city has great potential as a choice for a destination wedding, especially for couples seeking a blend of history, culture, and modern convenience.”

Rraj Singh, Founder Eikyam Arts said: “After building a strong foundation in real estate, stepping into hospitality was a natural progression for us. “GPC Rambagh Resort by Stotrak” is not just another project — it’s our entry point into creating experiences. With Stotrak’s expertise in curated stays and our strength in infrastructure, this partnership is built on complementary values and a long-term vision.”