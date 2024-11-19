The newly launched Sun Princess is transforming its decks into a festive paradise for the holiday season, offering an exciting lineup of first-ever experiences at sea. As the latest and most impressive addition to the Princess Cruises fleet, Sun Princess celebrates its inaugural holiday season with dazzling décor, immersive shows, exclusive family activities, and beloved holiday traditions reimagined. Recently recognised as the #1 mega cruise in the United States by the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards, Sun Princess is the ultimate destination for celebrating Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year’s in grand style with loved ones. From November 30 to January 3, Holidays at Sea promises an extraordinary adventure for families, couples, and friends alike.Each cruise begins with a memorable Tree Lighting Celebration in the ship’s breathtaking Piazza. Led by the Cruise Director, this light show brings holiday wishes to life with a talented cast of singers and dancers, a special appearance by Stanley the Bear, and a guest chosen to light the ship’s grand Christmas tree—the largest ever featured on a Princess ship. The twinkling lights and festive music set the mood for an extraordinary holiday journey. For the first time, guests can interact with “Polar Pals,” enchanting animal puppets inspired by the Northern Lights. These playful reindeer, penguin, and polar bear characters roam the Piazza, bringing winter magic to the tropics. Guests of all ages eagerly follow the Santa tracker as he heads toward Sun Princess, bringing stories, music, and photo opportunities.Step into the golden glitz of the Jazz Era as the Princess World Orchestra performs seasonal classics in a sophisticated holiday cabaret.Guests are invited to wear their most festive or outrageous holiday outfits and dance the night away to upbeat holiday tunes.Stanley the Bear dons his green elf suit for the season, hiding in different spots each day. Guests follow clues announced on the Wake Show to find him, making it a playful holiday adventure for all ages.Enjoy holiday movie marathons on the Movies Under the Stars screen and holiday-themed game shows. Highlights include a Dreidel Spin-Off in the Piazza and trivia covering Christmas customs to New Year’s traditions.Sun Princess offers welcoming seasonal religious services, including Hanukkah Candle Lighting and Services, Christmas Eve Protestant and Catholic Services, and Interdenominational Christmas and Church Services.The Princess culinary team prepares memorable holiday meals, from Thanksgiving turkey to Hanukkah latkes and Christmas prime rib. The team handles all the details and allows guests to dine in the main dining room, specialty restaurants, or casual eateries. To complete the experience, Princess mixologists serve holiday-themed cocktails and mocktails. Try “The Jingle,” a cranberry vodka infusion, or “Charm,” a pecan-spiced delight—both perfect for toasting the season.Celebrate New Year’s Eve in style on The Love Boat. Pack sequins, bow ties, and dancing shoes as Sun Princess transforms into the ultimate party venue. The decks come alive with music, décor, and dancing, leading up to a spectacular countdown with noise makers, the Sun Princess Band, and a Champagne toast. While Sun Princess exclusively offers the new Holidays at Sea program, all Princess ships will celebrate the holidays in style, with décor, festive activities, special menus, themed drinks, and more.In addition to holiday celebrations, ArtBeat on Sun Princess has relaunched as “ArtBeat a Happy Heart by Britto,” featuring the iconic art of Romero Britto. This reimagined show, in collaboration with Cirque Eloize, celebrates Britto’s vibrant art. It follows the story of Sketch, a passionate artist who finds inspiration in a colourful cast of characters and creates a masterpiece that embodies the spirit of love and creativity. Embark on a magical holiday journey with Sun Princess, where the spirit of the season comes alive on the high seas.