 Taiwan’s Kaohsiung International Airport signs seven-year agreement with SITA

Taiwan’s Kaohsiung International Airport signs seven-year agreement with SITA

This is also a significant multi-airport win for SITA in the region and will increase the number of global sites using its Airport Management Solution

Airports
Taiwan

Taiwan’s second-largest global hub Kaohsiung International Airport recently signed a new seven-year agreement with airport solutions firm SITA. 

The partnership will see the deployment of next-generation passenger processing systems that make check-in faster, boarding more efficient, and airport operations more resilient and secure.

The comprehensive deal includes the latest versions of passenger processing solutions, including Common Use Terminal Equipment (CUTE) to enable shared airline check-in infrastructure, Common Use Self-Service (CUSS) kiosks for quick passenger check-in and bag tag printing, and the Local Departure Control System (LDCS), a vital backup to ensure flights continue departing smoothly even if main airline systems become temporarily unavailable. 

Together, these solutions represent the newest generation of passenger processing technology, built to deliver flexibility for airlines and convenience for passengers.

Guojie Chen, chief technology airport for the Kaohsiung International Airport Operation Committee, remarked: “Our focus is on improving operations across all touchpoints while preparing our airport for future growth. By expanding our shared systems with SITA, we improve efficiency, reduce congestion and enhance resilience across check-in and boarding. We look forward to continuing this partnership as we respond to rising travel demand and innovate our services.”

This is also a significant multi-airport win for SITA in the region and will increase the number of global sites using its Airport Management Solution (AMS) to 165.

The trusted tech partner

At the same time, this agreement cements SITA’s position as the trusted technology provider for all of Taiwan’s international airports, marking a major milestone in the company’s long-term presence in the region.

SITA’s president in the Asia Pacific Sumesh Patel said: “Across Asia, passenger numbers are climbing fast, and airports are under pressure to deliver efficient operations without compromising the travel experience. Legacy systems simply cannot keep pace with this demand. By adopting next-generation passenger processing, Kaohsiung is setting a benchmark for how airports can combine speed, resilience, and flexibility. This is part of a broader regional shift, where airports are embracing scalable, future-ready tools that reduce cost and complexity while keeping passengers moving seamlessly.”

Likewise, the addition of LDCS is particularly critical, offering a robust local backup system that allows boarding to proceed even when the Departure Control System (DCS) connection is lost. 

This boosts operational stability and ensures a smoother experience for passengers even during peak periods.

