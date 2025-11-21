TAT’s Chiravadee Khunsub presents Thailand’s tourism agenda for 2026

Chiravadee Khunsub, deputy director for international marketing in Europe, the Americas, Middle East, and Africa at the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) presented the country’s tourism goals for 2026 yesterday, 20th November.

Khunsub presented the agenda at the opening of travel tech firm Dida’s event Dida Engage: Thailand at the Siam Pavali Grand Theatre at Siam Paragon.

According to Khunsub, her mandate for speaking at the event was to position Thailand as a high-level, trusted, and year-round destination, particularly for long-haul travellers in the coming year.

She declared in her remarks: “Travel has made a remarkable comeback, so we see it in terms of numbers and also in terms of the revenues that Thailand earned in 2024. This year, we have also had a good number of tourists, especially from the long-haul market. Our revenue is definitely increasing, as well.”

Khunsub mentioned that Thailand began to achieve the quality and value of its current tourism offerings as far back as three years ago, showing surprising resilience and adaptability despite the ravages of the pandemic, current geopolitical and geoeconomic issues, rapid technological advancement, as well as the impact of climate change.

Current trends in Thai tourism

The deputy director for international marketing likewise presented several trends currently holding sway with regard to Thai tourism on both domestic and global levels.

She said: “Firstly, travel will be hyper-personalised. Second, technology is a big player as data, AI, automation and digital identities shape each journey from entry to exit. Third, sustainability is no longer optional.”

Khunsub explained that regulations such as the European Union’s Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (EU-CSDDD) and global carbon reporting have transformed the way airlines, hotels, and destinations operate in response to the heightened clamour for sustainable tourism.

In which case, going local in terms of tourism is gaining greater appeal and acceptance, given how travellers are on the lookout for authentic experiences that not only support local communities, but also preserve a country’s cultural heritage whilst directly benefitting grassroots economies.

Khunsub continued: “Fourth, wellness and longevity will drive a trillion-dollar global market. People will travel to feel better, live longer, and reconnect with themselves. It’s a trend that aligns with Thailand's own emphasis on health and wellness. Fifth, a growing number of travellers will opt to work and travel simultaneously through their work-from-anywhere lifestyle.”

She also pointed out how global tourism is becoming increasingly competitive, and Thailand needs to amp up its game, given how its neighbours are stepping up theirs.

Khunsub said: “Travellers are now more aware, more informed, and more environmentally conscious than ever. Within this decade, the tourism sector becomes a world where Thailand must shift from volume to value, from good to exceptional, and to becoming a destination with heart, soul, and purpose.”

The vision for 2026

TAT forecasts that up to 34.9 million international visitors will be making their way to Thailand in the coming year.

The agency likewise expects growth in the sector to proceed gradually and steadily, reflecting a focus on quality rather than a rapid spike in quantity.

With regard to revenue, Thailand’s 2026 target stands at 1.6 trillion baht from international tourism alone and 2.8 trillion baht in total thanks to domestic tourism as Khunsub predicts over 210 million domestic trips, prioritising revenue per visitor rather than raw headcount with an emphasis on long stays as opposed to short low-yield trips.

This would result in a contribution of around eight percent to Thailand’s total revenue for 2026. , contributing around eight percent to the national economy.

With these numbers in mind, Khunsub presented that TAT’s campaign for the coming year will centre on the theme Amazing Thailand: Healing is the New Luxury.

The theme reflects a profound shift in traveller behaviour wherein luxury is no longer defined by price, but by peace, well-being, authenticity, experience, and time.

Khunsub declared: “Thailand is uniquely positioned to lead this movement. Thailand can be more than a destination; we can be a global centre for wellness and longevity. We can be a creative and cultural powerhouse. We can be a hub of themes, sports, festivals, and global events.”

She added that it is important for Thailand to become a regional aviation and logistics hub.

Also, as the future of tourism depends on people, Thailand is investing in service excellence, digital skills, public-private collaboration, and innovation to elevate the entire sector.

Khunsub said: “If we look ahead, inclusive tourism is very important. This is a kind of nation-building, so this part is very important as it is the challenge that we are facing now. But this is also an opportunity for us to grow stronger, to become a Thailand that is not just a top destination, but a destination with heart.”

An evolving destination

For Khunsub, Thailand could transform itself over time into a destination characterised by zero-carbon / low-carbon travel, where every experience is seamless and personalised.

She said: “Thailand can become a place where there are thriving communities that collaborate on the type of tourism where nature is restored and not depleted; where every visitor feels the warmth, the creativity, and generosity of the Thai people.”

In which case, Khunsub sees the need for a general call to action with regard to a collaborative approach towards the future development of Thai tourism.

As she puts it: “The future of Thai tourism will not be written by one agency or by one leader. It will be written together by the government, industry, communities, global partners, and the people of Thailand. We have creativity, we have culture, we have talent, and we have the spirit of very high hospitality.

Khunsub called on the audience to support the 2026 Healing is the New Luxury campaign, moving forward with confidence, collaboration, and conviction.

She concluded by saying: “Let us create a future where Thailand remains not only amazing, but inspiring, meaningful, sustainable, and truly unforgettable.”