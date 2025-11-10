 TAT’s Chiravadee Khunsub speaks of Thailand as a destination with heart at WTM

TAT’s Chiravadee Khunsub speaks of Thailand as a destination with heart at WTM

Khunsub highlighted Thailand’s long-standing cultural values of openness and kindness, emphasising how inclusion is deeply rooted in the Thai way of life and central to the nation’s tourism strategy

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) underscored Thailand’s leadership in inclusive and sustainable tourism at the recently concluded World Travel Market (WTM) London 2025.

TAT deputy governor for international marketing in Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa Chiravadee Khunsub represented the country as one of the featured speakers at the Destinations With Heart summit held on Wednesday, 5th November.

Throughout the session, Khunsub highlighted Thailand’s long-standing cultural values of openness and kindness, emphasising how inclusion is deeply rooted in the Thai way of life and central to the nation’s tourism strategy. 

She shared how TAT’s global initiative Go Thai Be Free continues to set a benchmark for Thailand inclusive tourism by fostering welcoming environments, authentic local engagement, and meaningful visitor experiences for all travellers.

The discussion likewise celebrated Thailand’s ongoing commitment to people-centred and sustainable tourism, reinforcing the country’s position as a destination where every visitor feels seen, safe, and free to be themselves. 

The panel also featured senior tourism and industry leaders from Iceland, Malta, and the United Kingdom, sharing global perspectives on inclusion and social sustainability in travel.

