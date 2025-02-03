The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) showcased its home country’s diverse attractions at Outbound Travel Mart 2025 in Mumbai from 30th January to 1st February.

The 24th edition of South Asia’s largest travel trade fair was staged at the Jio World Convention Centre.

Over 1,600 exhibitors from over 60 countries presented at this year’s Outbound Travel Mart, drawing more than 40,000 visitors to the venue.

Among those in attendance were leisure and corporate travel professionals as well as travel enthusiasts.

This is TAT’s 12th consecutive year at the Outbound Travel Mart.

An important market

Speaking at the event, TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said: “India remains one of our most significant tourism markets, and we are delighted to celebrate surpassing two million Indian visitors to Thailand last year. At this year’s Outbound Travel Mart, we present our country’s rich and diverse offerings as part of the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025. Our goal is to inspire first-time visitors, deepen connections with Indian travellers, and highlight unmatched experiences through cultural promotion and business exchanges.”

During the event, TAT reaffirmed its commitment to expanding its presence in the Indian market by highlighting the nation’s rich culture, renowned hospitality, and diverse tourism offerings.

The Amazing Thailand Stand displayed luxury getaways, family holidays, wellness retreats, and corporate incentive packages.

At the same time, it served to build connections between 25 Thai tourism sellers and numerous Indian buyers, fostering opportunities for collaboration and mutual growth.

The visually striking stand featured a vibrant cultural zone with performances, arts, and crafts, symbolising the country’s dedication to immersive travel experiences.

Targets for the year

With a target of 2.3 million Indian arrivals in 2025, TAT is focusing on key travel segments, including family vacations, weddings, millennial explorers, luxury leisure, and golf tourism.

Flagship campaigns include Living it up in Thailand, aimed at millennial travellers, and The Celebrations with Care and Inner Shine, promoting the country as a premier destination for weddings and family celebrations.

Thailand welcomed 2,129,149 Indian visitors in 2024, marking a 30.74 percent increase from 1,628,542 arrivals in 2023.

Growth was attributed to visa exemptions for stays of up to 60 days, short direct flights of approximately two to four hours from major Indian cities, and strong air connectivity, with 2.93 million seats available in 2024.

The country’s reputation for luxury experiences at exceptional value has further reinforced its appeal.