The Aviary Hotel invites runners to experience the Angkor Marathon in high style

In celebration of the renowned Angkor Wat International Half Marathon on 1st December, The Aviary Hotel in Siem Reap offers runners its expertly curated Angkor Marathon Package.

This unique stay package was designed to offer marathon participants and their companions a luxurious stay that combines relaxation, wellness, and cultural immersion at the heart of Siem Reap.

Perfectly timed to enhance the excitement of this iconic event, the package offers a serene escape where guests can recharge and prepare for the marathon or unwind in comfort after crossing the finish line.

With The Aviary Hotel’s exclusive Angkor Marathon Package, runners and their families can enjoy a luxurious, convenient stay close to the heart of the event in Siem Reap, making it the ideal retreat for relaxation and rejuvenation amid the excitement of the race.

Developed with runners in mind

The Angkor Marathon Package is meticulously crafted for marathon runners and their families, featuring a two-night stay with a range of luxury accommodations to cater to different preferences and needs.

Room options include the Tailorbird Standard at USD 344; Kingfisher Deluxe at USD 366; Sambok Room at USD 386; and Sarus Crane Suite at USD 428.

Each package will also include daily breakfast for two, roundtrip airport transfers, 60-minute aroma massage, access to two pools, a gym, and complimentary Wi-Fi, and one-time dinner at Fumizen Japanese Restaurant.

The Angkor Marathon Package also includes added benefits like a 10 percent VAT and 2 percent accommodation tax, along with access to fitness amenities and leisure options.

Guests can unwind with a wellness-focused stay, ensuring they are well-prepared for the marathon or any post-event recovery.