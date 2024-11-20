The prestigious MICHELIN Guide has unveiled its inaugural hotel recognition programme, MICHELIN Keys, and bestowed Two Keys upon Banyan Tree Krabi. Nestled on the serene Tubkaek Beach on Thailand’s stunning Andaman coast, this luxury resort now joins the ranks of the world’s most outstanding hotels.While the MICHELIN Guide is renowned for its culinary stars, it has now expanded its horizons to include a ranking system of “keys” for hotels. The 2024 MICHELIN Guide hotel selection in Thailand saw only eight Three-Key hotels, 19 Two-Key hotels, and 31 One-Key hotels, each meticulously assessed by anonymous MICHELIN inspectors. Banyan Tree Krabi stands among the four distinguished resorts in the Krabi region to receive this prestigious award.The MICHELIN Guide’s criteria for awarding keys are stringent, focusing on five essential aspects: excellence in architecture and design, quality of service, overall personality and character, value for money, and meaningful contributions to the local community. Banyan Tree Krabi excelled in all these areas, earning its Two Keys with grace and distinction.In addition to its hotel recognition, the MICHELIN Guide also highlighted Banyan Tree Spa Krabi as one of Thailand’s seven “most luxurious” spas. The spa’s signature experience, The Rainforest, is the region’s first luxury hydrotherapy facility. Guests can indulge in a luxurious hydrothermal circuit featuring a Rain Walk, Steam Room, Sauna, Ice Fountain, Vitality Pool, Outdoor Cold and Hot Plunge Pools, Jet Pool, and Heated Bed. The Tropical Rain mist and soothing Rain Shower provide ultimate relaxation, followed by an invigorating body scrub to boost skin’s moisture.Banyan Tree Spa Krabi continues to innovate with the introduction of complementary weightless therapy classes. This holistic technique, also known as flotation therapy, involves floating in water to alleviate pain and stress. Under the guidance of trained therapists, guests experience deep relaxation and muscle relief.Banyan Tree Spa Krabi is a Sanctuary for the Senses, offering a range of massage and wellbeing treatments, including traditional Thai and oil massages. The spa’s therapists undergo rigorous training at the Banyan Spa & Wellbeing Academy, mastering the 8-Pillar Philosophy of Connection, Growth, Groundedness, Nourishment, Rest, Movement, Practice, and Mindfulness.The Wellbeing Sanctuary programme, launched in 2021, invites guests to combine a leisure vacation with a daily itinerary of holistic activities, from meditation to Thai boxing. Set against the backdrop of the Andaman Sea, Banyan Tree Krabi offers 72 pool suites and villas, along with an array of amenities, including restaurants, a beach club, a kids’ club, and a rainforest-themed spa.Banyan Tree Krabi’s recognition by the MICHELIN Guide is a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence in hospitality and wellness. Whether you’re seeking a luxurious getaway or a holistic retreat, this tranquil haven on Tubkaek Beach promises an unforgettable experience.