With Nyepi, the Balinese Day of Silence, coming up in March, The Mulia Bali offers a range of curated wellness programmes designed to enhance this reflective period for guests.

This gives visitors not only a rare opportunity to pause and reflect as the island enters a 24-hour stillness, but also a chance to reconnect with nature and enjoy Bali’s serene beauty.

Without the distractions of modern life, the star-studded night skies and the crisp, clean air create an atmosphere of tranquillity that is both restorative and inspiring.

Sensory experiences

At The Mulia Bali, guests can restore their inner balance with guided yoga sessions and mindfulness practices that align with the island’s contemplative energy.

They may also opt to indulge in the healing benefits of Ayurvedic massage or Vietnamese cupping, both tailored to rejuvenate the body and mind.

These treatments draw from ancient traditions to improve circulation, relieve stress, and promote holistic well-being.

From Nyepi to Aidilfitri

As Nyepi’s quiet reverence gives way to the vibrant joy of Aidilfitri, The Mulia Bali transitions into a festive atmosphere to honour the end of Ramadan.

It is a time for togetherness, gratitude, and indulgence in traditional culinary delights.

At The Cafe, guests can savour authentic Indonesian dishes, including the iconic Ketupat Lebaran served with rich side dishes such as Opor Ayam (coconut milk chicken) and Rendang (spiced beef).

This woven rice cake symbolises forgiveness, unity, and renewal, all of which are values deeply embedded in the spirit of Aidilfitri.

The juxtaposition of Nyepi’s serene introspection and Aidilfitri’s jubilant celebrations exemplifies Bali’s ability to harmonise contrasts.

At Mulia Bali, this balance is embraced through experiences honouring both traditions, allowing guests to witness and partake in the island’s cultural richness.