The Ozen Collection brings a new level of luxury to the Maldives

Whether you seek tranquil seclusion, uplifting adventures, or a holistic wellness escape, The Ozen Collection promises an experience of sophisticated luxury.

Consisting of two Maldivian havens, Ozen Reserve Bolifushi and Ozen Life Maadhoo, these exclusive islands invite discerning travellers to indulge in the perfect blend of relaxation, adventure, and unparalleled style.

Located amidst sparkling turquoise lagoons and pristine white beaches, each private island in The Ozen Collection offers an impeccable sanctuary where every guest’s wish is anticipated and fulfilled.

Every element, from gastronomic delights to tailored wellness therapies, is thoughtfully curated, ensuring a transformative escape.

According to assistant vice-president for communications Euan David Blake: “At The Ozen Collection, we take pride in crafting journeys that embody refined elegance and personal luxury. Each resort is a unique oasis, ensuring that travellers experience only the best in comfort, service, and unforgettable moments. As you plan your 2025 travels, we invite you to discover how truly transformative an escape to the Maldives can be.”

Bolifushi: an isle of serenity

Nestled on a serene island, Ozen Reserve Bolifushi redefines luxury travel with its RESERVE TM Plan.

This all-encompassing package ensures a stress-free, immersive experience designed to cater to the highest standards of comfort and privacy.

Guests can savour:

Exquisite Dining: A symphony of culinary delicacies awaits at five different restaurants, showcasing global flavours, fresh seafood, and bespoke menus.

Butler Service: Attentive, personalised service that caters to your every desire.

Wellness Retreats: Rejuvenate at the ELE | NA Elements of Nature Spa, where holistic treatments blend time-honoured Maldivian rituals with modern wellness philosophies.

Extraordinary Sanctuaries: Choose from overwater villas with slides and infinity pools or lavish beach-front abodes, each designed to offer unbroken views of the Indian Ocean.

Whether travelling with loved ones, seeking a romantic escape, or taking a solo adventure, Ozen Reserve Bolifushi’s tranquil setting and exquisite amenities make it a must-visit destination for 2025.

Maadhoo: into the heart of South Malé

A short speedboat ride from the Malé International Airport transports you to the South Malé Atoll and the vibrant world of Ozen Life Maadhoo, where the INDULGENCE TM Plan ensures pure, effortless luxury.

Highlights include:

Gourmet Dining: From themed dine-around experiences at five different restaurants including the mesmerising underwater restaurant M6m, every meal is an ode to exceptional flavours.

Marine Adventures: Dive into crystal-clear waters with PADI-certified divers or embark on guided snorkelling to discover the marine life that thrives in the nearby reefs.

Wellness and Serenity: Overwater treatment pavilions at the ELE | NA Spa offer a serene retreat where well-being takes centre stage.

Versatile Accommodations: Choose from beachfront Earth Villas or overwater Wind Villas, each carefully designed to embrace the surrounding natural beauty.

For those still curating their 2025 travel dreams, The Ozen Collection offers more than just a holiday: it’s a sublime voyage into a world of heightened sophistication and personalisation.

From secluded overwater sanctuaries to tropical adventures and rejuvenating wellness rituals, every experience promises to be an everlasting memory.