The pros and cons of a regional unified visa

The concept of a unified visa is not a new one, seeing how the European Union (EU) has been offering them for a while, much to the benefit of EU member nations, for three decades.
However, with the Philippines becoming the latest nation to show support for the unified ASEAN Visa proposed by the Thai government in 2024, perhaps it is time to take a closer look at what such a visa would mean for the regions that offer them in terms of both tourism and economics.
In this article, we define what exactly is a unified visa, what are the parameters governing its issuance and use, and how it may (or may not) benefit its issuing region.
What exactly is a unified visa?
Simply put, a unified visa is a form of travel documentation that gives a traveller access to more than one country within a specific region.
Rather than apply for a separate visa for a specific nation, this simplifies the process by allowing access to both the destination of choice as well as its regional neighbours if they, too, are covered under the visa.
The oldest unified visa currently in use is the EU’s Schengen Visa which was initially issued in 1995, following the ratification of the Schengen Agreement ten years earlier.
Per the Agreement, the Schengen Visa enables foreigners to travel to or through any country privy to the Agreement using a single visa as opposed to applying for individual visas with member states.
The same principle is set to govern the use of the GCC Grand Tours Visa and the proposed ASEAN Unified Visa.
The benefits of a unified visa for a region
To see what the benefits of a unified visa may deliver to its issuing region, let’s take a look at the one that is slated to be offered under the GCC’s Grand Tours programme.
While the GCC Grand Tours Visa has yet to be implemented, those behind it are already touting its merits in the form of the following regional benefits:
Greater economic impact through tourism
The introduction of the visa is likely to boost tourism and lead to increased spending in local economies, job creation, and increased development in the hospitality and service sectors, all of which will have significant positive impacts on the local economies.
Fostering cultural exchange through multi-border access
The multi-country travel and the likely increase in tourism encourages interactions between visitors and local communities which encourages greater understanding and appreciation of the region’s rich heritage and diverse cultures.
Also, regardless of which region issues a unified visa, there are significant benefits to the travellers who avail of them.
These include:
Seamless travel across numerous nations
Tourists can enjoy the freedom to travel seamlessly across several countries with a single visa. This eliminates the need for multiple applications and allows travelers to visit more of a given region with fewer administrative difficulties.
A far simpler application process
Rather than compiling several batches of the same documents for several visas, travellers need only compile one and fill out a single form. Thanks to modern technology, there may not even be a need to fill out a physical form as the process can smoothly be done online.
A more cost-effective way to travel
Plus, given that one only needs to fill out a single application rather than several, the process is also less costly and more manageable, allowing travellers to have more funds to spend on their trips.
So, what are the disadvantages of a unified visa?
Where there are benefits, there are also disadvantages, and even a document as vital as a unified visa has its flaws.
Among the potential disadvantages of a unified visa are the following
Unresolved security issues and differing security policies
One of the key matters that regional associations need to address is that of security, especially within ASEAN given the political volatility of several member nations and the high possibility of conflict among GCC nations and their neighbours. At the same time, a policy that may work in one country may not necessarily work with its neighbour, thereby leading to further discussions regarding border control and safety.
Issues related to data sharing and immigration control
Implementing a unified visa requires seamless data sharing between member countries, which can be challenging due to varying data privacy laws and security protocols. Likewise, uneven immigration control systems across member countries can create loopholes and undermine the effectiveness of a unified visa. Involved nations also need to discuss parameters with which to prevent the use of such visas for illegal activity, particularly human trafficking.
Cost will always be an issue
Implementing a unified visa requires substantial investment in infrastructure, data sharing mechanisms, and security protocols. This, in turn, poses a serious challenge with regions wherein two or more nations are undergoing economic instability and may be unable to hold up their end of the funding.
Processes and procedures
At the same time, let’s not forget that the implementation of a unified visa (an initiative on such a massive scale) requires governments to do all the paperwork from legal issues to the implementation of governing rules and regulations. It is a process that cannot be completed overnight and requires time, effort, and resources. Also, nations need to wrangle among themselves to find common ground with regard to visa validity, the types of visas to be offered, and a single list of requirements to be submitted by applicants.
These disadvantages notwithstanding, the benefits of a unified visa may far outweigh them in the long run, leading to greater economic success within a region and the wider exchange of cultural knowledge among nations.