The Westin Jakarta welcomes Daniel Chaney as its new executive chef, and Martin Weise as the director of food and beverage.

In his new role, Chaney will take charge of the overall culinary experiences at The Westin Jakarta.

Weise, on the other hand, will handle all food and beverage operations of the hotel, including Seasonal Tastes, Henshin, Daily Treats, as well as the Events and Banquet team.

Meet Daniel Chaney

Prior to joining The Westin Jakarta, Chaney was an Executive Chef at The Stones Hotel – Legian Bali, Autograph Collection for two years, where he managed the culinary aspects of four restaurants and banquet as well as menu planning.

He has extensive experience covering over two decades, including a stint in Rosewood Phnom Penh as a Chef De Cuisine; Sugar Beach, a Viceroy Resort in St. Lucia as Chef De Cuisine; and Aryaduta Bali as the Executive Chef.

He has also worked in professional kitchens in Hong Kong, Dubai, Bermuda and the United States.

Throughout his career, Chaney managed numerous award-winning establishments and was hailed Chef of the Year in 2013 by Foodie Hong Kong.

He said of this latest assignment: “I am honoured to be taking up the position of Executive Chef at The Westin Jakarta. I am excited about enhancing the culinary offering and ensuring that every dish is of the highest quality and caters to the diverse tastes of our guests. As the Executive Chef, I will strive to motivate my team to reach their full potential and create an environment where everyone feels valued and inspired to excel. By working together, we will positively impact the entire hotel’s culinary offerings and elevate the dining experience for our guests.”

Meet Martin Weise

Previously, Weise was also an F&B director at The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place for two years, where he led the restaurant operations and the largest ballroom in town that caters up to 8,000 people.

Before shifting his career to food and beverage management, he was the executive chef at the JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta for three years.

Prior to moving to Asia, Weise honed his culinary skills at other five-star hotels in Australia and Europe, including the Sheraton Grand Sydney Hyde Park, The Savoy Hotel in London, The Westin Sydney, and Hotel Adlon Kempinski in Berlin among others.

With more than 20 years of experience in the luxury hotel industry, Weise is passionate in creating exceptional guest experiences and driving business through innovative strategies and strong leadership.

He said of his new role: “My vision for Food and Beverage at The Westin Jakarta is to set a new standard of excellence with innovative culinary experience, exceptional service tailored to every guest’s needs with Henshin and Seasonal Tastes positioned as the best restaurants in Jakarta.”