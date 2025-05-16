Tourism Australia to launch an indigenous place-based guide for travellers

Tourism Australia and Discover Aboriginal Experiences (DAE) are launching an Indigenous place-based guide for travellers.

The guide is the first of its kind and was developed in collaboration with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

As such, it gives travellers a new way to see Australia through the lens of the world’s oldest living cultures.

Many of the experiences listed are part of the DAE collective, which brings together more than 200 Indigenous-led tourism offerings across the country.

Part of Tourism Australia’s Signature Experiences of Australia programme, DAE showcases the best of Aboriginal tourism: experiences that are powerful, personal, and deeply memorable.

According to DAE executive officer Nicole Mitchell: “This new guide encourages visitors to Australia to learn about the nation’s shared histories, cultures, and achievements, and to explore how each of us can contribute to achieving reconciliation, particularly regarding Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.”