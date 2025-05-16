Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Tourism Australia to launch an indigenous place-based guide for travellers

The new guide was produced in collaboration with Discover Aboriginal Experiences

Cultural Tourism
Oceania
Tourism Australia and Discover Aboriginal Experiences (DAE) are launching an Indigenous place-based guide for travellers.

Tourism Australia and Discover Aboriginal Experiences (DAE) are launching an Indigenous place-based guide for travellers.

The guide is the first of its kind and was developed in collaboration with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities. 

As such, it gives travellers a new way to see Australia through the lens of the world’s oldest living cultures.

Many of the experiences listed are part of the DAE collective, which brings together more than 200 Indigenous-led tourism offerings across the country. 

Part of Tourism Australia’s Signature Experiences of Australia programme, DAE showcases the best of Aboriginal tourism: experiences that are powerful, personal, and deeply memorable.

According to DAE executive officer Nicole Mitchell: “This new guide encourages visitors to Australia to learn about the nation’s shared histories, cultures, and achievements, and to explore how each of us can contribute to achieving reconciliation, particularly regarding Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.”

Australia in the eyes of its native peoples

The guide is an Indigenous-led reintroduction to eleven of Australia’s key destinations and highlights stories and cultural experiences in places including Sydney / Warrane, Melbourne / Narrm, Hobart / nipaluna, and the Daintree Rainforest / Kaba Kada, in Queensland.

The guide weaves together 60,000 years of cultural knowledge with modern travel experiences including guided city walking tours, ancient rock art visits, exploring Indigenous-owned galleries and immersive culinary experiences. 

Through this unique approach, travellers are invited to see Australia through the stories that have shaped it for tens of thousands of years.

In each locale, the guide shares the traditional name, its Indigenous peoples and how to fully immerse in Indigenous culture as well as its creation story, and flora and fauna. 

For Cairns, in Far North Queensland, Gimuy (pronounced gee-moy), travellers learn How to say G’Day: Goorin boongun (pronounced goo-rin boon-un). 

There is also advice on how to buy Indigenous art, ethically, explore the Great Barrier Reef with indigenous sea rangers and dine on native produce. 

A timely development

The guide comes at a time of strong global interest in Indigenous-led travel. 

More visitors are seeking authentic, immersive experiences that connect them to Country, culture, and community. 

Over the past ten years interest in Indigenous Activities by all International Visitors has risen by 60 percent from 685,028 to 1,099,458. 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content

Make Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit your preferred address on bustling Sukhumvit Road

Centara Hotels & Resorts Makes The Maldives The Place To Be For Luxury Fun In The Sun

How Personalisation is Reshaping the Future of Hospitality with data based decision making

Going Beyond with Dan Vaughan at Agilysys: We give people autonomy, respect, and room to grow in meaningful ways

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Tourism Australia to launch an indigenous place-based guide for travellers

Tourism Australia and Discover Aboriginal Experiences (DAE) are launching an Indigenous place-based guide for travellers.

Tourism Australia and Discover Aboriginal Experiences (DAE) are launching an Indigenous place-based guide for travellers.

The guide is the first of its kind and was developed in collaboration with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities. 

As such, it gives travellers a new way to see Australia through the lens of the world’s oldest living cultures.

Many of the experiences listed are part of the DAE collective, which brings together more than 200 Indigenous-led tourism offerings across the country. 

Part of Tourism Australia’s Signature Experiences of Australia programme, DAE showcases the best of Aboriginal tourism: experiences that are powerful, personal, and deeply memorable.

According to DAE executive officer Nicole Mitchell: “This new guide encourages visitors to Australia to learn about the nation’s shared histories, cultures, and achievements, and to explore how each of us can contribute to achieving reconciliation, particularly regarding Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.”

Australia in the eyes of its native peoples

The guide is an Indigenous-led reintroduction to eleven of Australia’s key destinations and highlights stories and cultural experiences in places including Sydney / Warrane, Melbourne / Narrm, Hobart / nipaluna, and the Daintree Rainforest / Kaba Kada, in Queensland.

The guide weaves together 60,000 years of cultural knowledge with modern travel experiences including guided city walking tours, ancient rock art visits, exploring Indigenous-owned galleries and immersive culinary experiences. 

Through this unique approach, travellers are invited to see Australia through the stories that have shaped it for tens of thousands of years.

In each locale, the guide shares the traditional name, its Indigenous peoples and how to fully immerse in Indigenous culture as well as its creation story, and flora and fauna. 

For Cairns, in Far North Queensland, Gimuy (pronounced gee-moy), travellers learn How to say G’Day: Goorin boongun (pronounced goo-rin boon-un). 

There is also advice on how to buy Indigenous art, ethically, explore the Great Barrier Reef with indigenous sea rangers and dine on native produce. 

A timely development

The guide comes at a time of strong global interest in Indigenous-led travel. 

More visitors are seeking authentic, immersive experiences that connect them to Country, culture, and community. 

Over the past ten years interest in Indigenous Activities by all International Visitors has risen by 60 percent from 685,028 to 1,099,458. 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top

slot777

slot thailand